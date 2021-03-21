Who's Playing
New Orleans @ Denver
Current Records: New Orleans 17-24; Denver 25-16
What to Know
The Denver Nuggets' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 3 p.m. ET March 21 at Ball Arena. New Orleans will need to watch out since the Nuggets have now posted big point totals in their last three contests.
It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Denver ultimately got the result they were hoping for this past Friday with a 131-127 win over the Chicago Bulls. Center Nikola Jokic had a stellar game for Denver as he almost dropped a triple-double on 34 points, 15 boards, and nine assists. That makes it three consecutive games in which Jokic has had at least ten rebounds.
Meanwhile, New Orleans came up short against the Portland Trail Blazers this past Thursday, falling 101-93. New Orleans' loss came about despite a quality game from power forward Zion Williamson, who posted a double-double on 26 points and ten rebounds.
Denver's victory lifted them to 25-16 while New Orleans' defeat dropped them down to 17-24. Allowing an average of 115.37 points per game, New Orleans hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Nuggets are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Denver have won nine out of their last 17 games against New Orleans.
- Jan 24, 2020 - Denver 113 vs. New Orleans 106
- Dec 25, 2019 - New Orleans 112 vs. Denver 100
- Oct 31, 2019 - New Orleans 122 vs. Denver 107
- Mar 02, 2019 - New Orleans 120 vs. Denver 112
- Jan 30, 2019 - Denver 105 vs. New Orleans 99
- Nov 17, 2018 - New Orleans 125 vs. Denver 115
- Oct 29, 2018 - Denver 116 vs. New Orleans 111
- Dec 15, 2017 - Denver 117 vs. New Orleans 111
- Dec 06, 2017 - New Orleans 123 vs. Denver 114
- Nov 17, 2017 - Denver 146 vs. New Orleans 114
- Apr 07, 2017 - Denver 122 vs. New Orleans 106
- Apr 04, 2017 - Denver 134 vs. New Orleans 131
- Mar 26, 2017 - New Orleans 115 vs. Denver 90
- Oct 26, 2016 - Denver 107 vs. New Orleans 102
- Mar 31, 2016 - New Orleans 101 vs. Denver 95
- Dec 20, 2015 - New Orleans 130 vs. Denver 125
- Nov 17, 2015 - Denver 115 vs. New Orleans 98