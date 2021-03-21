Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Denver

Current Records: New Orleans 17-24; Denver 25-16

What to Know

The Denver Nuggets' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 3 p.m. ET March 21 at Ball Arena. New Orleans will need to watch out since the Nuggets have now posted big point totals in their last three contests.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Denver ultimately got the result they were hoping for this past Friday with a 131-127 win over the Chicago Bulls. Center Nikola Jokic had a stellar game for Denver as he almost dropped a triple-double on 34 points, 15 boards, and nine assists. That makes it three consecutive games in which Jokic has had at least ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, New Orleans came up short against the Portland Trail Blazers this past Thursday, falling 101-93. New Orleans' loss came about despite a quality game from power forward Zion Williamson, who posted a double-double on 26 points and ten rebounds.

Denver's victory lifted them to 25-16 while New Orleans' defeat dropped them down to 17-24. Allowing an average of 115.37 points per game, New Orleans hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Nuggets are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Denver have won nine out of their last 17 games against New Orleans.