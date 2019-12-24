Nuggets vs. Pelicans odds, line: 2019 Christmas Day NBA picks, predictions from model on 20-8 run

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets will host Jrue Holiday and the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday. The Nuggets (21-8) enter the holiday season with the second-best record in the Western Conference, while New Orleans (8-23) occupies the second-to-last spot. It has been a tough year for the Pelicans, who have dealt with an assortment of injuries. This is actually the healthiest they've been all season, as Derrick Favors' minutes restriction has been lifted and the only Pelican still on the injury report is Zion Williamson (knee).

This is the final game on the 2019 Christmas Day NBA schedule with tip-off set for 10:30 p.m ET from the Pepsi Center. Sportsbooks list the Nuggets as 9.5-point home favorites, while the over-under for total points is 219.5 in the latest Pelicans vs Nuggets odds. Before making any Nuggets vs. Pelicans picks or NBA predictions, you'll want to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned over $1,400 in profit on all its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 9 on a blistering 20-8 run on all top-rated NBA spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Nuggets vs. Pelicans on the 2019 Christmas Day NBA schedule. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Now, here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Pelicans vs. Nuggets:

Nuggets vs. Pelicans spread: Nuggets -9.5

Nuggets vs. Pelicans over-under: 219.5 points

Nuggets vs. Pelicans money line: Denver -513, New Orleans +382

NOP: The Pelicans have the NBA's third-worst road ATS cover rate (33%).

DEN: The Nuggets are just 2-4-1 ATS in the past seven home games.

Why the Nuggets can cover

The model is well aware of what a mismatch this is on paper. Denver ranks eighth in the NBA with a +5.6 point differential, while New Orleans is just 24th at -6.1. Denver ranks fourth in defensive efficiency and ninth in rebounding rate, both of which rank well above the Pelicans.

The only weak spot for the Nuggets has been offense, as they've started yet another year slow. Even still, they rank ahead of the Pelicans in offensive efficiency. No matter what metric you use, the Nuggets stand out as clearly the superior team in this matchup.

Why the Pelicans can cover

The model is well aware that while New Orleans' season-long numbers are rough, they have played extended stretches without the services of Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, and Favors, and no player has been immune to the injury bug. Holiday has missed two games and is still the team leader in games and minutes played. It has just been that kind of a year for the Pelicans, a team that entered the season with optimism of securing a playoff spot.

The team is now healthy for the first time all season, and they're playing better. After a brutal 13-game losing streak starting in late November, New Orleans has won two out of three games on the most recent road trip. The veteran presence of Favors has helped tremendously, as the big man has a double-double in back-to-back games after being on a strict minutes limit prior to that. He will be much needed in a matchup against Jokic.

How to make Nuggets vs. Pelicans picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, and it also says one side of the spread hits in over 60 percent of simulations.

So who wins Nuggets vs. Pelicans? And which side of the spread hits in over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Pelicans vs. Nuggets spread you need to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.