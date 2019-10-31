Nuggets vs. Pelicans odds, line: 2019 NBA picks, Oct. 31 predictions from advanced computer model

Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans host Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Thursday, and tipoff from the Smoothie King Center is set for 9:30 p.m. ET. Denver will look to right the ship after losing its first game of the season on Tuesday, while the 0-4 Pelicans are looking for their first win. New Orleans likely will not have its starting center tonight, as Derrick Favors is doubtful with a knee issue. The Pelicans should get Jrue Holiday back though, as the All NBA Defensive Team guard is probable after missing the past two games with a knee injury. New Orleans is listed as a 4-point road favorite for this game, while the over-under for total points is 224.5 in the latest Nuggets vs Pelicans odds. Before you make any Nuggets vs. Pelicans picks or NBA predictions, you'll want to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The model is well aware of how ill equipped the Pelicans are to deal with Jokic defensively. New Orleans ranks 28th in rebounding rate, and without Favors, they are very thin in the front court. They turned to Jahlil Okafor as the starter in their most recent game, with rookies Nicolo Melli and Jaxson Hayes playing healthy minutes off the bench. Hayes is the only one of that trio with even average defensive instincts, but foul trouble will be a real concern for the youngster against a wily veteran like the Joker. Jokic is off to another strong start this season, picking up two triple-doubles in his first four games. He should have no issue exploiting New Orleans' weaknesses.

Another matchup problem the Nuggets present to the Pelicans is their ability to slow down Ingram. Ingram has looked like a new man while playing small-ball power forward in the Pelicans' uptempo system, averaging 27 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists. The strength of Denver's defense is their plethora of versatile wing defenders, though. Paul Millsap, Jerami Grant, and Torrey Craig all take great pride in their defense and can each bring a different element to bother Ingram all night.

Just because Denver matches up well with New Orleans on paper, doesn't mean it will cover the Nuggets vs. Pelicans spread on the road in New Orleans on Thursday.

The model is also well aware that Denver struggled mightily when playing away from the Mile High City last season. The Nuggets had the third-worst cover rate (42.5 percent) against-the-spread when playing on the road last year. They had a 34-7 record at home, but actually posted a losing record (20-21) on the road. Their +10.5 point differential at home fell all the way to -2.6 when traveling, and Jokic was particularly poor on the road.

The Joker shot 53.5 percent from the floor and 34.8 percent from 3-point range at home, which dropped to 48.4 percent and 26.8 percent on the road. Jokic's scoring, rebounding, and assists all dropped by at least 10 percent on the road, while his plus-minus dropped from +12.1 to +0.6. The Nuggets record fell to 7-19 in games that Jokic had a plus-minus of +1 or worse last season, so they could be in big trouble if Jokic isn't focused for Thursday's road contest.

