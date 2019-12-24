Nuggets vs. Pelicans on NBA Christmas Day: Live stream info, watch online, TV channel, odds, start time, pick

The fifth and final game on Christmas Day takes us out West to the Rocky Mountains, as the Denver Nuggets play host to the New Orleans Pelicans. Unfortunately, No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson will not be in action. He underwent knee surgery to repair his meniscus just before the season started, and is yet to hit the court.

Without him, the Pelicans have had a rough time, and enter this game near the bottom of the Western Conference standings at 8-23. They figure to have their hands full against the Nuggets, who have proven that last season was no fluke by starting off 21-8, a mark that has them in second place in the top-heavy Western Conference.

Ahead of another basketball-filled Christmas, here's a closer look at everything you need to know about Nuggets vs. Pelicans.

How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 25 | 10:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Dec. 25 | 10:30 p.m. ET Location: Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado

Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado TV: ESPN | Stream: WatchESPN

ESPN | WatchESPN Odds: Nuggets -10 | O/U: Not listed yet

Storylines

Nuggets: The Nuggets burst onto the scene last season, winning 54 games, earning the No. 2 seed in the West and advancing to the second round of the playoffs in their first appearance since 2013. As the first two months of this season have proved, that wasn't a fluke. The Nuggets are right back in the second spot in the West at 21-8, and the bad news for the rest of the conference is they've gotten out to that strong start despite the fact that Nikola Jokic loafed through the first few weeks of the season. Now that he's stepping up his game -- he's averaging 19.9 points, 9.4 rebounds and 7.9 assists in December -- the Nuggets are on fire with seven straight wins, including one over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Pelicans: While the Nuggets are enjoying another impressive season, the Pelicans are facing a crisis. They've gotten out to an 8-23 start, which is barely above the Golden State Warriors for the worst record in the West, and are still without their No. 1 pick, Zion Williamson, due to knee surgery. It's looking like a lost season in the Big Easy, which is why there have already been reports that they're willing to listen to trade offers for veteran point guard Jrue Holiday, and if he leaves other veterans may follow. They still have some interesting young players, and a potentially bright future, but the rest of this season is going to be rough.

Game prediction, pick

The Nuggets are picking up steam, winning seven games in a row, while the Pelicans are just 2-8 in their last 10 outings. And even though the Pels just got a win over the Trail Blazers, it's hard to see them getting another one against the Nuggets. They've been on the road for a week, and will have to end their trip with a late-night Christmas Day game in Denver against one of the best teams in the league. That sounds like a situation that could get out of hand quickly for the Pelicans.

Pick: Nuggets -10