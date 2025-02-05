The Denver Nuggets are set to host the New Orleans Pelicans in a Western Conference showdown on Wednesday at Ball Arena. Denver is 31-19 overall and 15-8 at home, while New Orleans is 12-38 overall and 4-20 on the road. These teams also played on Monday, with Denver winning 125-113. NBA MVP candidate Nikola Jokic notched his 23rd triple-double of the season (27 points, 14 rebounds, 10 assists) in the win. Aaron Gordon (calf) is listed as a game-time decision, while Russell Westbrook (hamstring) and Peyton Watson (knee) are out for Denver. Brandon Ingram (ankle) is out for the Pelicans. The Nuggets are 24-25-1 and the Pelicans are 20-29-1 against the spread this season.

Nuggets vs. Pelicans spread: Nuggets -10.5

Nuggets vs. Pelicans over/under: 240 points

Nuggets vs. Pelicans money line: Nuggets: -532, Pelicans: +394

Why the Nuggets can cover

Denver is playing well, and enters this matchup riding a three-game winning streak. The Nuggets currently sit in fourth place, nine games behind the first place Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference standings. Denver is 13-6 overall since the calendar shifted to 2025.

Three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic continues to play at a historic level. The 29-year-old Serbian is once again in the thick of the MVP race, and is currently averaging a triple-double. Jokic enters Wednesday averaging 29.5 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 10.3 assists per game. On Monday against New Orleans he went for 27 points, 14 rebounds, 10 assists, and two blocks.

Why the Pelicans can cover

The Pelicans are headed into Wednesday's matchup looking for a big change in momentum after dropping their sixth straight game on Monday. They fell 125-113 to the Nuggets. Trey Murphy III was outstanding in the loss, going 8 of 12 from beyond the arc en route to 41 points. CJ McCollum was another key player, scoring 30 points while also grabbing six rebounds and dishing out five assists.

New Orleans will be without forward Brandon Ingram (ankle) on Wednesday, but will still have three players in action who are averaging over 20 points per game this season. Murphy III (22.6) and McCollum (22.1) are joined by power forward Zion Williamson (22.9). Williamson is also averaging 8.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game this season.

