The Denver Nuggets (33-14) hit the road to take on Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans (26-21) on Tuesday at Smoothie King Center. New Orleans is 17-6 at home and the Nuggets are 11-10 on the road. The Pelicans lost to the Miami Heat 100-96 in their last outing and will be looking to snap a four-game slide. Denver saw its nine-game winning streak snapped on Sunday with a 101-99 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Two-time reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic (hamstring) is listed as questionable and will be a game-time decision for the Nuggets. Michael Porter Jr. (personal) has been ruled out for Denver.

Pelicans vs. Nuggets spread: Pelicans +1

Pelicans vs. Nuggets over/under: 232 points

Pelicans vs. Nuggets money line: New Orleans -105, Denver -115

What you need to know about the Pelicans

It was close but no cigar for the Pelicans as they fell 100-96 to the Miami Heat on Sunday. Point guard CJ McCollum had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 13 points on 5-for-16 shooting and turning the ball over seven times in his 37 minutes on the court.

The Pelicans have an impressive core group of players led by 22-year-old power forward Zion Williamson, who is fully healthy and arguably the most physically imposing player in the NBA today. The former Duke standout is averaging 26.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game. McCollum (21.1 points, 5.8 assists, 4.5 rebounds), Brandon Ingram (20.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.7 assists per game), and Jonas Valanciunas (14.9 points, 9.9 rebounds) round out New Orleans' supporting cast.

What you need to know about the Nuggets

Speaking of close games: it was a hard-fought game, but Denver had to settle for a 101-99 defeat against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday. Despite the loss, Denver got a solid performance out of point guard Jamal Murray, who had 26 points and nine assists along with five boards.

Nikola Jokic, the current betting favorite to win this year's NBA MVP award, is listed as day-to-day for the Nuggets. When he is on the court, Denver is incredibly difficult to defend. The 27-year-old Serbian is averaging 25.1 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 9.9 assists per game this season. Power forward Aaron Gordon has been a pleasant surprise for Denver, playing at an All-Star level with per game averages of 16.7 points and 6.8 rebounds.

