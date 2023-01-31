Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans (26-25) hit the road to take on Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Ball Arena. Denver is 22-4 at home, while the Pelicans are 9-16 on the road. The Nuggets are looking to snap a two-game losing streak after suffering a disappointing 126-119 road loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. On the other side, the Pelicans are looking to put an end to to their eight-game slide after getting blown out by the Milwaukee Bucks 135-110 on Sunday. Denver is 25-24-1 and the Pelicans are 24-27 against the spread this season. Jamal Murray is listed as day-to-day for the Nuggets.

Tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET. Denver is favored by 7.5 points in the latest Nuggets vs. Pelicans odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 233.5.

Nuggets vs. Pelicans spread: Nuggets -7.5

Nuggets vs. Pelicans over/under: 234 points

Nuggets vs. Pelicans money line: Denver -305, New Orleans 240

What you need to know about the Nuggets

The Nuggets came up short against the Philadelphia 76ers this past Saturday, falling 126-119. Denver was up 73-58 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead. A silver lining for them was the play of center Nikola Jokic, who had 24 points and nine assists in addition to eight rebounds.

The Nuggets are coming off a highly disappointing 4th quarter collapse against the 76ers, which was their second consecutive loss, yet they remain atop the Western Conference standings. Jokic continues to make a strong case for his third straight NBA MVP award, averaging 25.1 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 9.9 assists per game.

What you need to know about the Pelicans

Meanwhile, the night started off rough for the Pelicans on Sunday, and it ended that way, too. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 135-110 punch to the gut against the Milwaukee Bucks. Small forward Naji Marshall wasn't much of a difference maker for New Orleans; Marshall played for 34 minutes but put up just eight points on 4-for-15 shooting.

The Pelicans are led by Zion Williamson, who is completely healthy and quickly establishing himself as one of the most exciting and dynamic players in the NBA. The former Duke standout is averaging 26.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game. Shooting guard CJ McCollum has also been outstanding for New Orleans with per game averages of 21.3 points, 5.8 assists, and 4.5 rebounds per game.

