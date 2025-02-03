The Denver Nuggets host the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday evening in a Western Conference matchup. Denver is 29-10 on the season with a 23-25 record against the spread. New Orleans is 12-37 and 20-28 ATS. The Nuggets have won two straight, while New Orleans enters on a five-game losing streak.

Tipoff is 9 p.m. ET in Denver. Denver is an 11.5-point favorites in the latest Nuggets vs. Pelicans odds via SportsLine consensus while the over/under is 241.5, up from opening at 235.5. Before making any Pelicans vs. Nuggets picks, check out the NBA predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Nuggets vs. Pelicans spread: Nuggets -11.5



Nuggets vs. Pelicans over/under: 241.5 points

Nuggets vs. Pelicans money line: Nuggets -633, Pelicans +460

Nuggets vs. Pelicans streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

After 10,000 simulations, SportsLine's model is backing the Under (241.5). Both teams are dealing with some key injuries that could ultimately impact depth and keep the scoring low. The Nuggets won't have Russell Westbrook (hamstring), while the Pelicans are missing Brandon Ingram (ankle), Dejounte Murray (Achilles) and Herbert Jones (shoulder).

Denver has seen two of its past three games go Under. While New Orleans has trended to the Over for much of this season, some of its totals have risen recently and the Pelicans have now gone Under in two of their past four.

The model projects just one player -- Nikola Jokic -- to score more than 23 points in the simulations, helping the Under hit in more than 60% of simulations.

