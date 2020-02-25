Nuggets vs. Pistons: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time

Who's Playing

Detroit @ Denver

Current Records: Detroit 19-40; Denver 39-18

What to Know

The Detroit Pistons are on the road again on Tuesday and play against the Denver Nuggets at 9 p.m. ET at Pepsi Center. Detroit is limping into the contest on a six-game losing streak.

It was a hard-fought matchup, but the Pistons had to settle for a 107-104 loss against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday. Point guard Derrick Rose wasn't much of a difference maker for Detroit and finished with 15 points on 6-for-16 shooting and turned the ball over five times in his 27 minutes on the court.

A well-balanced attack led Denver over the Minnesota Timberwolves every single quarter on their way to victory on Sunday. Denver captured a comfortable 128-116 victory over Minnesota. Denver relied on the efforts of center Nikola Jokic, who had 24 points and six assists in addition to seven rebounds, and power forward Paul Millsap, who had 25 points in addition to seven boards.

Denver's win lifted them to 39-18 while Detroit's defeat dropped them down to 19-40. We'll see if Denver can repeat their recent success or if Detroit bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado

Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Denver have won five out of their last nine games against Detroit.