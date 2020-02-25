Nuggets vs. Pistons: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time
How to watch Nuggets vs. Pistons basketball game
Who's Playing
Detroit @ Denver
Current Records: Detroit 19-40; Denver 39-18
What to Know
The Detroit Pistons are on the road again on Tuesday and play against the Denver Nuggets at 9 p.m. ET at Pepsi Center. Detroit is limping into the contest on a six-game losing streak.
It was a hard-fought matchup, but the Pistons had to settle for a 107-104 loss against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday. Point guard Derrick Rose wasn't much of a difference maker for Detroit and finished with 15 points on 6-for-16 shooting and turned the ball over five times in his 27 minutes on the court.
A well-balanced attack led Denver over the Minnesota Timberwolves every single quarter on their way to victory on Sunday. Denver captured a comfortable 128-116 victory over Minnesota. Denver relied on the efforts of center Nikola Jokic, who had 24 points and six assists in addition to seven rebounds, and power forward Paul Millsap, who had 25 points in addition to seven boards.
Denver's win lifted them to 39-18 while Detroit's defeat dropped them down to 19-40. We'll see if Denver can repeat their recent success or if Detroit bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado
- TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Denver have won five out of their last nine games against Detroit.
- Feb 02, 2020 - Detroit 128 vs. Denver 123
- Mar 26, 2019 - Denver 95 vs. Detroit 92
- Feb 04, 2019 - Detroit 129 vs. Denver 103
- Mar 15, 2018 - Denver 120 vs. Detroit 113
- Dec 12, 2017 - Denver 103 vs. Detroit 84
- Nov 12, 2016 - Detroit 106 vs. Denver 95
- Nov 05, 2016 - Detroit 103 vs. Denver 86
- Feb 10, 2016 - Denver 103 vs. Detroit 92
- Jan 23, 2016 - Denver 104 vs. Detroit 101
