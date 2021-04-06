Who's Playing
Detroit @ Denver
Current Records: Detroit 15-35; Denver 31-18
What to Know
The Denver Nuggets' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Detroit Pistons at 9 p.m. ET April 6 at Ball Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.
The Nuggets were able to grind out a solid win over the Orlando Magic on Sunday, winning 119-109. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 65-47 deficit. Denver's power forward Aaron Gordon was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 24 points in addition to seven rebounds.
Meanwhile, Detroit took their game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday by a conclusive 132-108 score. The oddsmakers were on Detroit's side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide. It was another big night for their small forward Jerami Grant, who had 21 points and five assists along with five boards.
This next matchup looks promising for Denver, who are favored by a full 13.5 points. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Denver, who are 24-25 against the spread.
The wins brought Denver up to 31-18 and the Pistons to 15-35. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Nuggets rank third in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.80% on the season. On the other end of the spectrum, Detroit has only been able to knock down 44.50% percent of their shots, which is the fifth lowest field goal percentage in the league. We'll see if Denver's 4.30% advantage translates to a win.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Nuggets are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Denver have won six out of their last ten games against Detroit.
- Feb 25, 2020 - Denver 115 vs. Detroit 98
- Feb 02, 2020 - Detroit 128 vs. Denver 123
- Mar 26, 2019 - Denver 95 vs. Detroit 92
- Feb 04, 2019 - Detroit 129 vs. Denver 103
- Mar 15, 2018 - Denver 120 vs. Detroit 113
- Dec 12, 2017 - Denver 103 vs. Detroit 84
- Nov 12, 2016 - Detroit 106 vs. Denver 95
- Nov 05, 2016 - Detroit 103 vs. Denver 86
- Feb 10, 2016 - Denver 103 vs. Detroit 92
- Jan 23, 2016 - Denver 104 vs. Detroit 101