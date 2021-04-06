Who's Playing

Detroit @ Denver

Current Records: Detroit 15-35; Denver 31-18

What to Know

The Denver Nuggets' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Detroit Pistons at 9 p.m. ET April 6 at Ball Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Nuggets were able to grind out a solid win over the Orlando Magic on Sunday, winning 119-109. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 65-47 deficit. Denver's power forward Aaron Gordon was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 24 points in addition to seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Detroit took their game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday by a conclusive 132-108 score. The oddsmakers were on Detroit's side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide. It was another big night for their small forward Jerami Grant, who had 21 points and five assists along with five boards.

This next matchup looks promising for Denver, who are favored by a full 13.5 points. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Denver, who are 24-25 against the spread.

The wins brought Denver up to 31-18 and the Pistons to 15-35. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Nuggets rank third in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.80% on the season. On the other end of the spectrum, Detroit has only been able to knock down 44.50% percent of their shots, which is the fifth lowest field goal percentage in the league. We'll see if Denver's 4.30% advantage translates to a win.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Nuggets are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Denver have won six out of their last ten games against Detroit.