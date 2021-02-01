Who's Playing

Detroit @ Denver

Current Records: Detroit 5-15; Denver 12-8

What to Know

The Denver Nuggets are getting right back to it as they host the Detroit Pistons at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 1 at Ball Arena. The Nuggets will be strutting in after a win while Detroit will be stumbling in from a loss.

While not quite a landslide, the matchup between Denver and the Utah Jazz on Sunday was still a pretty decisive one as Denver wrapped it up with a 128-117 victory at home. Center Nikola Jokic was a one-man wrecking crew for Denver, posting a double-double on 47 points and 12 boards along with five assists. That makes it nine consecutive games in which Jokic has had at least ten rebounds. Jokic's points were the most he has had all season.

Meanwhile, Detroit has to be aching after a bruising 118-91 defeat to the Golden State Warriors this past Saturday. The Pistons were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 64-45. The top scorers for Detroit were Small forward Jerami Grant (18 points) and Shooting guard Josh Jackson (17 points).

The Nuggets are the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Denver, who are 10-10 against the spread.

Denver's victory brought them up to 12-8 while Detroit's loss pulled them down to 5-15. Denver is 6-5 after wins this year, and the Pistons are 5-9 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Nuggets are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Denver have won six out of their last ten games against Detroit.