Nuggets vs. Pistons odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 2 predictions from projection model on 33-16 run

The Denver Nuggets have the opportunity to ascend to the No. 2 spot in the Western Conference standings when they tip off against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday afternoon. The Nuggets will be short-handed in Sunday's contest, however, with Paul Millsap (knee), Jamal Murray (ankle), Mason Plumlee (foot) and Michael Porter Jr. (ankle) all unavailable to play. The Pistons will also be missing Blake Griffin and Luke Kennard, with those injuries ongoing.

Tip-off is at 12:30 p.m. ET at Little Caesars Arena. Sportsbooks list the Nuggets as 2.5-point road favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 216 in the latest Nuggets vs. Pistons odds. Before you make any Pistons vs. Nuggets picks or NBA predictions, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

Nuggets vs. Pistons spread: Nuggets -2.5

Nuggets vs. Pistons over-under: 216 points

Nuggets vs. Pistons money line: Nuggets -135, Pistons +115

DEN: The Nuggets have covered the spread in four of their last five games.

DET: The Pistons have failed to cover the spread in five straight contests.

Why the Nuggets can cover

The model knows that the Nuggets aren't playing with a full roster, but Denver is still the superior team on paper. Mike Malone's team is elite in offensive rebounding, an advantage that can be exploited against Detroit, and the Nuggets are also very good at avoiding turnovers offensively.

On the other end, the Nuggets are one of the ten best teams in the NBA at creating havoc, and the Pistons are one of the league's worst when it comes to ball security. Denver's defense matches up favorably against Detroit, particularly if Nikola Jokic and company can neutralize Andre Drummond in a way that the Nuggets have found success in similar matchups. The Nuggets enter Sunday's contest with the fifth-ranked scoring defense in the NBA, allowing opponents to score just 106.1 points per game.

Why the Pistons can cover

Even so, Denver isn't a lock to cover the Nuggets vs. Pistons spread. The model also understands that, though the Pistons have struggled in recent days, they do have a few edges to exploit. Detroit is above-average in a few offensive categories, which is critical against a solid Nuggets team on the defensive end. The Pistons are strong in shooting efficiency, free throw generation and offensive rebounding, all of which will be critical in this matchup.

The Pistons do have flaws on the defensive end, but Detroit is one of the best teams in the NBA at keeping opponents away from the charity stripe. Individually, Drummond is the key for Detroit, averaging 17.2 points and 15.7 rebounds per game, but the Pistons need Derrick Rose to continue his scoring blitz, entering the afternoon with a scoring average of 18.9 points per contest.

For Detroit, Christian Wood is also projected to out-score his normal baseline.

So who wins Pistons vs. Nuggets?