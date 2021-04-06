The Denver Nuggets will take on the Detroit Pistons at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Ball Arena. Denver is 31-18 overall and 15-9 at home, while Detroit is 15-35 overall and 6-20 on the road. The teams split their two meetings last season.

Denver is favored by 12.5 points in the latest Nuggets vs. Pistons odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 214.5. Before entering any Pistons vs. Nuggets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it has returned almost $8,900 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. The model is up almost $900 on its top-rated picks this season, and dating back to last year, it entered Week 16 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 93-59 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Nuggets vs. Pistons. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Pistons vs. Nuggets:

Nuggets vs. Pistons spread: Nuggets -12.5

Nuggets vs. Pistons over-under: 214.5 points

Nuggets vs. Pistons money line: Denver -900, Detroit +600



What you need to know about the Nuggets

The Nuggets scored a 119-109 win over the Orlando Magic on Sunday. Denver overcame a 65-47 halftime deficit in the victory. Aaron Gordon scored 24 points. Nikola Jokic had 17 points, 16 assists and nine rebounds. The Nuggets have won five consecutive games.

Michael Porter Jr. had 20 points and 12 rebounds on Sunday. He is averaging 20.1 points and 9.1 rebounds in his last 17 games. The Nuggets are third best in the league in field goal percentage (48.8).

What you need to know about the Pistons

Detroit made easy work of the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday in a 132-108 win. Jerami Grant had 21 points and five assists in addition to five rebounds. The 132 points scored were a season high. In their previous game, a loss to New York, the Pistons scored a season-low 81 points.

Detroit has won three of its past five games. Hamidou Diallo is averaging 13.8 points in five games with Detroit since being acquired from OKC. The Pistons have only been able to knock down 44.5 percent of their shots, which is the fifth lowest field goal percentage in the league.

How to make Nuggets vs. Pistons picks

The model has simulated Nuggets vs. Pistons 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning under on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Nuggets vs. Pistons? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Nuggets vs. Pistons spread to jump on Tuesday, all from the model that is on an incredible 93-59 roll.