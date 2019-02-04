Nuggets vs. Pistons odds, line: NBA picks, predictions, best bets from model on 35-19 roll

Blake Griffin and the Detroit Pistons play host to Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Monday, and tipoff from Little Ceasars Arena is set for 7 p.m. ET. Denver is on a six-game winning streak, while the Pistons have sputtered. They have just one win in their past four and haven't covered the spread in any of those games. While Denver's recent run has it tied with the Warriors for first in the West, Detroit's skid means it is two games out of the 2019 NBA playoffs in the East. Denver is listed as a 3.5-point road favorite, while the over-under for total points is 209 in the latest Nuggets vs. Pistons odds. Before you make any Nuggets vs. Pistons picks or NBA predictions of your own, you'll want to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is crushing its NBA picks this season. It entered Week 17 of the 2018-19 NBA season with a sterling 200-146 record on all top-rated picks, returning more than $4,000 to anybody following them. And it has been particularly red-hot on its A-rated NBA picks against the spread, entering Week 17 on a blistering 35-19 run. Anybody following it is way up.

Now it has locked in on Nuggets vs. Pistons. We can tell you it's leaning over, but it has also locked in a confident against-the-spread pick that hits in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see that selection at SportsLine.

The model is well aware that Denver not only has the far superior record, but also has a stronger offensive and defensive efficiency than Detroit. The Nuggets also are one of the few teams that can best the Pistons on the glass, ranking No. 1 in rebounding rate. Denver also ranks first in the NBA in assist-to-turnover ratio and is clearly in a league above Detroit.

On top of that, Denver is effective slowing the game down and playing the grind-it-out style that Detroit prefers. In addition, Jokic is playing lights-out basketball right now. The Joker has been unreal, averaging 25 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists in seven games over the past two weeks. He put up a 23-point triple-double in his one game against Detroit last season and should again thrive in this matchup.

But just because Jokic and Denver have been on a roll lately, doesn't mean they will cover the Nuggets vs. Pistons spread Monday.

The model is also well aware that while Denver has impressive numbers, the Nuggets have been much better at home than on the road. Denver owns the NBA's best home record at 23-4, but has been beatable on the road at 14-11. The Nuggets have covered the spread in just one of their past five road contests.

Detroit's Blake Griffin has been scoring at the best clip of his career, averaging 26.2 points on the season. He's averaging 30 in nine games over the past three weeks and shot at least 50 percent in over half of those games.

So who wins Nuggets vs. Pistons? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Nuggets vs. Pistons spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.