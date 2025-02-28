The Detroit Pistons (33-26) have the Denver Nuggets (38-21) coming into town for a tilt on Friday. The Pistons blew out the Boston Celtics 117-97 in a contest on Wednesday. Detroit is on an eight-game win streak, its longest since 2008. The Nuggets have dropped two of their last three games. Last night, the Milwaukee Bucks beat Denver 121-112. This will be the second and final contest between these teams this season, and Denver beat Detroit 134-121 on Dec. 28.

Tipoff from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit is at 7 p.m. ET. Detroit is a 2-point favorite in the latest Nuggets vs. Pistons odds via SportsLine consensus. The over/under for total points scored is 237. Before locking in any Pistons vs. Nuggets picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Nuggets vs. Pistons spread: Detroit -2

Nuggets vs. Pistons over/under: 237 points

Nuggets vs. Pistons money line: Denver -126, Detroit +106

DEN: The Nuggets are 30-28 against the spread this season

DET: The Pistons are 33-24-2 against the spread this season

Why the Pistons can cover

Guard Cade Cunningham is an all-around playmaker for the Pistons. The 23-year-old ranks 11th in the league in points (25.7) and third in assists (9.5) with 6.3 rebounds per game. He's scored at least 20 points and dished out at least seven assists in six straight games. In Wednesday's win over the Celtics, Cunningham notched 21 points and 11 dimes.

Center Jalen Duren gives the Pistons an athletic and bruising force in the paint. Duren is 11th in the NBA in rebounds (10.3) and fourth in field-goal percentage (69.7%) with 11.1 points per game. The Memphis product has 27 double-doubles this season. On Feb. 24 against the Clippers, Duren had 12 points and 19 boards.

Why the Nuggets can cover

Center Nikola Jokic dominates the game in multiple ways. Jokic ranks third in the NBA in points (29.2) and rebounds (12.6) while being second in assists (10.4). Back on the Dec. 28 win over the Pistons, Jokic finished with 37 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists.

Forward Michael Porter Jr. is a consistent three-level scorer in the frontcourt. Porter Jr. averages 18.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and shoots 41% from beyond the arc. The 26-year-old has scored 20-plus points in 22 games this season. In the Feb. 6 win over the Orlando Magic, Porter Jr. had 30 points and seven boards.

