Nuggets vs. Pistons odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 25 predictions from advanced computer model

The Detroit Pistons will take on the Denver Nuggets at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at Pepsi Center. Denver is 39-18 overall and 22-7 at home, while the Pistons are 19-40 overall and 8-20 on the road. The Pistons have lost six straight game and 10 of their past 12. The Nuggets won on Sunday and prevented a three-game losing streak. Denver is favored by 12 points in the latest Nuggets vs. Pistons odds, while the Over-Under is set at 215. Before entering any Pistons vs. Nuggets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated spread and money line picks. It's already returned well over $3,000 in profit on all top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 19 a blistering 47-30 on all top-rated spread picks this season. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Nuggets vs. Pistons. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Pistons vs. Nuggets:

Nuggets vs. Pistons spread: Nuggets -12

Nuggets vs. Pistons over-under: 216 points

Nuggets vs. Pistons money line: Denver -899, Detroit +601

What you need to know about the Nuggets

Denver had enough points to win and then some against the Minnesota Timberwolves, taking that game 128-116 on Sunday. The Nuggets relied on the efforts of Nikola Jokic, who had 24 points and six assists along with seven boards, and Paul Millsap, who had a season-high 25 points with seven boards.

Jokic is averaging 27.3 points and Jamal Murray is averaging 26.4 in the month of February.

What you need to know about the Pistons

Detroit fell 107-104 to the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday. One thing holding Detroit back was the mediocre play of Derrick Rose; he finished with 15 points on 6-for-16 shooting and turned the ball over five times in his 27 minutes on the court.

Denver was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap the last time the teams met in February as it fell 128-123 to the Pistons. The win over the Nuggets was just one of two in Detroit's last 12 games.

How to make Nuggets vs. Pistons picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Nuggets vs. Pistons 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Pistons vs. Nuggets? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Nuggets vs. Pistons spread you need to jump on Tuesday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.