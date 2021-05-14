The Detroit Pistons will take on the Denver Nuggets at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at Little Caesars Arena. Detroit is 20-50 overall and 13-21 at home, while Denver is 46-24 overall and 21-13 on the road. The Nuggets won the first meeting of the season on April 6, 134-119.

Denver is favored by 9.5 points in the latest Pistons vs. Nuggets odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 220.5.

Pistons vs. Nuggets spread: Pistons +9.5

Pistons vs. Nuggets over-under: 220.5 points

Pistons vs. Nuggets money line: Denver -500, Detroit +400



What you need to know about the Pistons

On Tuesday, the Pistons lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves at home, 119-100. Detroit was down 86-65 at the end of the third quarter. Saben Lee had 22 points and five assists. The Pistons have lost 10 of their past 12 games.

Detroit is headed to its worst finish since the 1994 season. Isaiah Stewart (personal), Jerami Grant (knee), Frank Jackson (ankle), Wayne Ellington (calf), Cory Joseph (ankle) and Mason Plumlee (rest) are out for Friday's game. Hamidou Diallo (health and safety protocols) is questionable.

What you need to know about the Nuggets

Denver strolled past Minnesota on Thursday, 114-103. Nikola Jokic posted a double-double on 31 points and 14 boards. Jokic leads the NBA with 59 double doubles this season. The Nuggets have wrapped up home-court advantage in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Denver is still one game behind the Clippers for the third seed with two games left to play. JaVale McGee had 12 points and 13 rebounds on Thursday. Michael Porter Jr. and Monte Morris were held out of the game against Minnesota.

How to make Pistons vs. Nuggets picks

