Nuggets vs. Pistons odds, line, spread: NBA picks, predictions, best bets from model on 35-19 roll

Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets travel to Detroit to face Andre Drummond and the Pistons as they begin a short East Coast road trip on Monday. At first glance, this one would seem like a mismatch, as Denver boasts the best record in the West, while the Pistons recently fell out of the eight seed in the East. However, Denver is limping into this game, with Gary Harris, Jamal Murray, and Paul Millsap all banged up. Tipoff from Little Ceasars Arena is set for 7 p.m. ET, and sportsbooks list the Nuggets as 3.5-point road favorites, while the Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 210 in the latest Nuggets vs. Pistons odds.

The model is aware of how accustomed to dealing with injuries the Nuggets are at this point. They haven't been "full strength" all season with Isaiah Thomas and Michael Porter Jr. on the shelf, but they've also had to deal with long-term injuries to Gary Harris, Paul Millsap, Jamal Murray and Will Barton at one point or the other this season. Denver has proven to be one of the deepest teams in the NBA in those players' absences, as the likes of Monte Morris, Malik Beasley, Torrey Craig, and Juancho Hernangomez have stepped up and performed admirably in larger roles.

While Nikola Jokic has clearly been the rock for this team, Denver wouldn't carry a sparking 37-15 record into Monday's game without the efforts of their role players. Particularly, Malik Beasley has been excellent lately. In addition to being one of the team's most capable perimeter defenders, Beasley has averaged 24.3 points on 52 percent shooting from beyond the arc in four games over the past week.

The model is also well aware that while Denver has impressive numbers, the Nuggets have been much better at home than on the road. Denver owns the NBA's best home record at 23-4, but has been beatable on the road at 14-11. The Nuggets have covered the spread in just one of their past five road contests.

Detroit's Blake Griffin has been scoring at the best clip of his career, averaging 26.2 points on the season. He's averaging 30 in nine games over the past three weeks and shot at least 50 percent in over half of those games.

