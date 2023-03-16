The Denver Nuggets will take on the Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Little Caesars Arena. Detroit is 16-54 overall and 9-27 at home, while the Nuggets are 46-23 overall and 16-17 on the road. These are two franchises at opposite ends of the NBA's pecking order, with Denver sitting atop the Western Conference standings while Detroit has the worst record by 5.5 games in the East.

However, the Pistons have covered the spread in their last three head-to-head meetings with the Nuggets and even won as 12-point road underdogs in November. This time around, Denver is favored by 15 points in the latest Pistons vs. Nuggets odds from Caesars Sportsbook and the over/under is set at 228.5.

Pistons vs. Nuggets spread: Pistons +15

Pistons vs. Nuggets over/under: 228.5 points

Pistons vs. Nuggets money line: Detroit +800, Denver -1400

What you need to know about the Pistons

The Pistons suffered a bruising 117-97 loss to the Washington Wizards on Tuesday. Detroit was down 94-72 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Point guard Killian Hayes (20 points) was the top scorer for Detroit. James Wiseman also contributed a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

However, Detroit did manage a win on Monday over the Pacers where seven players reached double-figures. Hayes, Wiseman and Jalen Duren all posted double-doubles, and all three players are 21 years old or younger, giving the Pistons some hope for continued growth the rest of the season. They'll be relied on heavily on Thursday as Detroit has five key players already ruled out: Cade Cunningham (shin), Bojan Bogdanovic (Achilles), Alec Burks (foot), Marvin Bagley III (ankle), and Isaiah Stewart (shoulder).

What you need to know about the Nuggets

Meanwhile, the game between Denver and the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday was not particularly close, with the Nuggets falling 125-110. Center Nikola Jokic put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 28 points and seven assists along with eight boards. Michael Porter Jr. also had a solid outing with 23 points on 8-for-13 shooting.

However, the Nuggets gave up 49 points in the first quarter and simply couldn't handle Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (36 points). Denver still holds a 4.5-game lead over the second-place Kings for home-court advantage in the West but has now lost four games in a row.

