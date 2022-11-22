The Denver Nuggets (10-6) are set to host the Detroit Pistons (3-15) on Tuesday at Ball Arena in Denver. Detroit enters the game with a 0-10 record on the road, while the Nuggets are 4-1 at home this season. Denver is coming off a tight 98-97 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, and Detroit is looking to snap a seven-game losing streak after losing to the Sacramento Kings 137-129 in its last outing. etroit is 7-9-1 against the spread, while Denver is 7-9 ATS thus far. Nikola Jokic (Covid-19 protocols), Jamal Murray (Covid-19 protocols), and Jeff Green (knee) are out, while Nah'Shon Hyland (elbow) and Ish Smith (calf) are listed as questionable for Denver. Promising young point guard Cade Cunningham (leg) remains out for Detroit.

Nuggets vs. Pistons spread: Nuggets -6

Nuggets vs. Pistons over/under: 222 points

Nuggets vs. Pistons money line: Denver -225, Detroit 185

What you need to know about the Nuggets

The Nuggets snapped a two-game losing streak with their 98-97 win over the Mavs on Sunday. With two-time reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic unavailable, Denver relied on its bench to pull out the victory. Point guard Bones Hyland led the way, scoring 29 points to go along with six assists and three rebounds. Dion Jordan scored eight points and pulled down 17 rebounds after getting the start in place of Jokic.

With Jokic and shooting guard Jamal Murray both out again on Tuesday, Denver will need another strong effort from its bench, and a better performance from small forward Michael Porter Jr. Porter is one of the streakiest and most inconsistent players in the NBA. At the same time, he is also one of the most talented players on the planet. Entering Tuesday's contest, Porter is averaging 16.3 points and 5.9 rebounds per game in 2022-23.

What you need to know about the Pistons

The Pistons are well on their way to giving themselves the best chance in the league to win the NBA Draft Lottery and the right to draft Victor Wembanyama next summer. Detroit has lost seven straight games, and with Cade Cunningham still sidelined things likely won't get better anytime soon.

Small forward Bojan Bogdanovic leads the Pistons in scoring, averaging 20.5 points per game. Rookie point guard Jaden Ivey has flashed glimpses of being a high-level player and is averaging 16.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.1 assists in his first year in the NBA.

