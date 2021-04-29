The Toronto Raptors will take on the Denver Nuggets at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday at Ball Arena. Denver is 41-21 overall and 23-10 at home, while the Raptors are 26-36 overall and 10-20 on the road. The Raptors won the first meeting of the season on March 24, 135-111.

Nuggets vs. Raptors spread: Nuggets -4

Nuggets vs. Raptors over-under: 218 points

Nuggets vs. Raptors money line: Denver -165, Toronto +145



What you need to know about the Nuggets

On Wednesday, the Nuggets edged the New Orleans Pelicans 114-112. Nikola Jokic had 32 points and eight assists along with seven boards and three blocks. He blocked a game-tying dunk attempt by Zion Williamson with 2.2 seconds remaining. Denver has won three consecutive games and seven of eight.

Facundo Campazzo had his first career double-double on Wednesday with 19 points and 10 assists. Denver is currently the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference. Will Barton and Monte Morris missed Wednesday's game because of hamstring injuries.

What you need to know about the Raptors

Toronto fell 116-103 to the Brooklyn Nets. on Tuesday. Pascal Siakam missed 14 of 16 shots from the field and finished with 10 points. It was just the second loss in the last seven games for the Raptors. Toronto is two games behind the No. 10 spot in the Eastern Conference.

Khem Birch double-doubled on 12 points and 10 rebounds on Tuesday. Gary Trent Jr. (leg) and Paul Watson (knee) are out for Thursday's game. Chris Boucher (knee) is out indefinitely.

