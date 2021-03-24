The Denver Nuggets will take on the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Amalie Arena. Toronto is 17-26 overall and 8-10 at home, while the Nuggets are 26-17 overall and 14-8 on the road. Denver has won nine of its last 11 games, while Toronto limps into tonight's contest having lost nine straight.

Raptors vs. Nuggets spread: Raptors +2

Raptors vs. Nuggets over-under: 222.5 points

Raptors vs. Nuggets money line: Denver -140, Toronto +120

What you need to know about the Raptors

Toronto was embarrassed by the Houston Rockets on Monday, 117-99. The Raptors lost their ninth consecutive game. They allowed the Rockets to end a franchise record 20-game losing streak. Toronto has not won since last beating Houston on Feb. 26. Fred VanVleet had 27 points along with eight boards.

Pascal Siakam scored 21 points on Monday. It was the seventh consecutive road loss for Toronto. The current Raptors losing streak is the team's longest since 2011. OG Anunoby was rested Monday but will play on Wednesday.

What you need to know about the Nuggets

Denver beat the Orlando Magic on Tuesday, 110-99. Nikola Jokic recorded a triple-double with 28 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists. The Nuggets have won nine of their last 11 games. They will be gunning for a franchise record seventh straight road victory on Wednesday.

Jokic has 12 triple-doubles this season, second most in the league. Jamal Murray scored 21 points on Tuesday. The Nuggets let a 24-point third quarter lead get away vs. the Magic, but regrouped to earn a comfortable win.

