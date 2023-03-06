The Denver Nuggets (45-19) are set to host the Toronto Raptors (32-33) on Monday, Mar. 6. Denver is 29-4 at home, while Toronto is 12-20 on the road. The Nuggets are coming off a dominant 113-97 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday and have won three straight. The Raptors are coming off a 116-109 overtime win over the Washington Wizards. Denver leads the all-time series over Toronto 31-21. Vlatko Cancar (wrist) and Thomas Bryant (ankle) are both listed as questionable for the Nuggets.

Tip-off is at 9 p.m. ET at Ball Arena. Denver is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Nuggets vs. Raptors odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 229.5.

Here are several NBA betting lines for Nuggets vs. Raptors:

Nuggets vs. Raptors spread: Nuggets -6.5

Nuggets vs. Raptors over/under: 229.5 points

Nuggets vs. Raptors money line: Denver -235, Toronto 192

What you need to know about the Nuggets

While not quite a landslide, the game between the Nuggets and the Memphis Grizzlies this past Friday was still a pretty decisive one as Denver wrapped it up with a 113-97 win at home. Denver relied on the efforts of small forward Michael Porter Jr., who had 26 points in addition to eight rebounds, and center Nikola Jokic, who posted a triple-double on 18 points, 18 rebounds, and 10 assists.

The Nuggets hold a 6.5-game lead in the race for the top seed in the Western Conference playoffs. Jokic remains the front-runner to take home his third consecutive NBA MVP award with per game averages of 24.5 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 10.0 assists. Point guard Jamal Murray is re-establishing himself as one of the top shooters and playmakers in the league, averaging 20.2 points, 6.0 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per game.

What you need to know about the Raptors

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Toronto ultimately got the result they were hoping for this past Saturday with a 116-109 victory over the Washington Wizards. The score was all tied up at the break 53-53, but the Raptors were the better team in the second half. It was another big night for point guard Fred VanVleet, who shot 6-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 25 points and 10 assists.

A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Nuggets rank first in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, at 50.9% on the season. Less enviably, Toronto has allowed their opponents to shoot 49% from the floor on average, which is the fourth highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Raptors. VanVleet (19.4 points, 6.8 assists, 4.3 rebounds per game) and Pascal Siakam (24.8 points, 7.7 rebounds, 6.0 assists per game) lead the way for Toronto.

How to make Nuggets vs. Raptors picks

