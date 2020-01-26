Nuggets vs. Rockets: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time

Who's Playing

Houston @ Denver

Current Records: Houston 28-16; Denver 31-14

What to Know

This afternoon, the Houston Rockets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 114.2 points per game. They are on the road again this afternoon and play against the Denver Nuggets at 3:30 p.m. ET at Pepsi Center. Denver will need to watch out since the Rockets have now posted big point totals in their last 44 contests.

Houston was able to grind out a solid victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves last week, winning 131-124. Guard Russell Westbrook had a dynamite game for the Rockets; he dropped a double-double on 45 points and ten assists in addition to six boards. That's three consecutive double-doubles for Westbrook. Westbrook's points were the most he has had all year.

Meanwhile, Denver beat the New Orleans Pelicans 113-106 last Friday. It was another big night for center Nikola Jokic, who posted a double-double on 27 points and 12 rebounds along with seven dimes. That makes it five consecutive games in which Jokic has had at least ten rebounds.

Houston didn't have too much trouble with Denver at home this past Wednesday as they won 121-105. A big part of the Rockets' success was shooting guard James Harden, so the Nuggets will need to focus on keeping him in check if they want to improve their luck.

Odds

The game is expected to go down to the wire, as the oddsmakers have this as a pick 'em.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rockets as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: 227

Series History

Houston have won 12 out of their last 17 games against Denver.