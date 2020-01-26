Nuggets vs. Rockets: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time
How to watch Nuggets vs. Rockets basketball game
Who's Playing
Houston @ Denver
Current Records: Houston 28-16; Denver 31-14
What to Know
This afternoon, the Houston Rockets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 114.2 points per game. They are on the road again this afternoon and play against the Denver Nuggets at 3:30 p.m. ET at Pepsi Center. Denver will need to watch out since the Rockets have now posted big point totals in their last 44 contests.
Houston was able to grind out a solid victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves last week, winning 131-124. Guard Russell Westbrook had a dynamite game for the Rockets; he dropped a double-double on 45 points and ten assists in addition to six boards. That's three consecutive double-doubles for Westbrook. Westbrook's points were the most he has had all year.
Meanwhile, Denver beat the New Orleans Pelicans 113-106 last Friday. It was another big night for center Nikola Jokic, who posted a double-double on 27 points and 12 rebounds along with seven dimes. That makes it five consecutive games in which Jokic has had at least ten rebounds.
Houston didn't have too much trouble with Denver at home this past Wednesday as they won 121-105. A big part of the Rockets' success was shooting guard James Harden, so the Nuggets will need to focus on keeping him in check if they want to improve their luck.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $30.00
Odds
The game is expected to go down to the wire, as the oddsmakers have this as a pick 'em.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rockets as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: 227
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Houston have won 12 out of their last 17 games against Denver.
- Jan 22, 2020 - Houston 121 vs. Denver 105
- Dec 31, 2019 - Houston 130 vs. Denver 104
- Nov 20, 2019 - Denver 105 vs. Houston 95
- Mar 28, 2019 - Houston 112 vs. Denver 85
- Feb 01, 2019 - Denver 136 vs. Houston 122
- Jan 07, 2019 - Houston 125 vs. Denver 113
- Nov 13, 2018 - Houston 109 vs. Denver 99
- Feb 25, 2018 - Houston 119 vs. Denver 114
- Feb 09, 2018 - Houston 130 vs. Denver 104
- Nov 22, 2017 - Houston 125 vs. Denver 95
- Apr 05, 2017 - Houston 110 vs. Denver 104
- Mar 20, 2017 - Houston 125 vs. Denver 124
- Mar 18, 2017 - Houston 109 vs. Denver 105
- Dec 02, 2016 - Houston 128 vs. Denver 110
- Dec 14, 2015 - Denver 114 vs. Houston 108
- Nov 13, 2015 - Denver 107 vs. Houston 98
- Oct 28, 2015 - Denver 105 vs. Houston 85
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
2019-20 updating NBA trade tracker
We've got you covered with every deal that transpires this season as we approach the Feb. 6...
-
Kyrie goes off for 45 in Nets win
Irving finished with 45 points, six rebounds and seven assists in one of his best games with...
-
NBA DFS advice, best Jan. 26 lineups
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Pelicans vs. Celtics odds, Zion stats
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Celtics vs. Pelicans game 10,000 times.
-
LeBron passes Kobe on scoring list
The Lakers lost the game, but LeBron won the night
-
Gobert's game-saving block lifts Jazz
Gobert finished with 22 points, 17 rebounds and five blocks on 8-of-8 shooting
-
Pelicans vs. Spurs: Zion makes NBA debut
Last year's No. 1 overall pick put on a show to close his NBA debut
-
Live updates: Celtics vs. Lakers
Boston bounced back from a three-game losing streak to dominate the Lakers on Monday night