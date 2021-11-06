Who's Playing
Houston @ Denver
Current Records: Houston 1-7; Denver 4-4
What to Know
The Houston Rockets haven't won a contest against the Denver Nuggets since Jan. 22 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. The Rockets' road trip will continue as they head to Ball Arena at 5 p.m. ET to face off against Denver. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.
Houston received a tough blow on Thursday as they fell 123-111 to the Phoenix Suns. Shooting guard Eric Gordon wasn't much of a difference maker for Houston; Gordon played for 29 minutes with and five turnovers.
Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought matchup, but Denver had to settle for a 108-106 loss against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday. A silver lining for Denver was the play of center Nikola Jokic, who dropped a double-double on 34 points and 11 boards along with five dimes.
The Rockets have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 11.50 point spread they are up against. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Thursday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.
The losses put Houston at 1-7 and the Nuggets at 4-4. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: Houston is fourth worst in the league in points allowed per game, with 112.1 on average. Denver's defense has more to brag about, as they they come into the matchup boasting the second fewest points allowed per game in the league at 99.4. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- TV: Altitude 2 Sports
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $15.00
Odds
The Nuggets are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 10.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -109
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Houston have won 12 out of their last 21 games against Denver.
- Apr 24, 2021 - Denver 129 vs. Houston 116
- Apr 16, 2021 - Denver 128 vs. Houston 99
- Dec 28, 2020 - Denver 124 vs. Houston 111
- Jan 26, 2020 - Denver 117 vs. Houston 110
- Jan 22, 2020 - Houston 121 vs. Denver 105
- Dec 31, 2019 - Houston 130 vs. Denver 104
- Nov 20, 2019 - Denver 105 vs. Houston 95
- Mar 28, 2019 - Houston 112 vs. Denver 85
- Feb 01, 2019 - Denver 136 vs. Houston 122
- Jan 07, 2019 - Houston 125 vs. Denver 113
- Nov 13, 2018 - Houston 109 vs. Denver 99
- Feb 25, 2018 - Houston 119 vs. Denver 114
- Feb 09, 2018 - Houston 130 vs. Denver 104
- Nov 22, 2017 - Houston 125 vs. Denver 95
- Apr 05, 2017 - Houston 110 vs. Denver 104
- Mar 20, 2017 - Houston 125 vs. Denver 124
- Mar 18, 2017 - Houston 109 vs. Denver 105
- Dec 02, 2016 - Houston 128 vs. Denver 110
- Dec 14, 2015 - Denver 114 vs. Houston 108
- Nov 13, 2015 - Denver 107 vs. Houston 98
- Oct 28, 2015 - Denver 105 vs. Houston 85
Injury Report for Denver
- Vlatko Cancar: Out (Hip)
- Jamal Murray: Out (Knee)
Injury Report for Houston
- Daniel Theis: Game-Time Decision (Toe)
- Danuel House Jr.: Out (Foot)
- John Wall: Out (Not Injury Related)