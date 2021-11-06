Who's Playing

Houston @ Denver

Current Records: Houston 1-7; Denver 4-4

What to Know

The Houston Rockets haven't won a contest against the Denver Nuggets since Jan. 22 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. The Rockets' road trip will continue as they head to Ball Arena at 5 p.m. ET to face off against Denver. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

Houston received a tough blow on Thursday as they fell 123-111 to the Phoenix Suns. Shooting guard Eric Gordon wasn't much of a difference maker for Houston; Gordon played for 29 minutes with and five turnovers.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought matchup, but Denver had to settle for a 108-106 loss against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday. A silver lining for Denver was the play of center Nikola Jokic, who dropped a double-double on 34 points and 11 boards along with five dimes.

The Rockets have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 11.50 point spread they are up against. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Thursday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The losses put Houston at 1-7 and the Nuggets at 4-4. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: Houston is fourth worst in the league in points allowed per game, with 112.1 on average. Denver's defense has more to brag about, as they they come into the matchup boasting the second fewest points allowed per game in the league at 99.4. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: Altitude 2 Sports

Altitude 2 Sports Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Nuggets are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 10.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Houston have won 12 out of their last 21 games against Denver.

Apr 24, 2021 - Denver 129 vs. Houston 116

Apr 16, 2021 - Denver 128 vs. Houston 99

Dec 28, 2020 - Denver 124 vs. Houston 111

Jan 26, 2020 - Denver 117 vs. Houston 110

Jan 22, 2020 - Houston 121 vs. Denver 105

Dec 31, 2019 - Houston 130 vs. Denver 104

Nov 20, 2019 - Denver 105 vs. Houston 95

Mar 28, 2019 - Houston 112 vs. Denver 85

Feb 01, 2019 - Denver 136 vs. Houston 122

Jan 07, 2019 - Houston 125 vs. Denver 113

Nov 13, 2018 - Houston 109 vs. Denver 99

Feb 25, 2018 - Houston 119 vs. Denver 114

Feb 09, 2018 - Houston 130 vs. Denver 104

Nov 22, 2017 - Houston 125 vs. Denver 95

Apr 05, 2017 - Houston 110 vs. Denver 104

Mar 20, 2017 - Houston 125 vs. Denver 124

Mar 18, 2017 - Houston 109 vs. Denver 105

Dec 02, 2016 - Houston 128 vs. Denver 110

Dec 14, 2015 - Denver 114 vs. Houston 108

Nov 13, 2015 - Denver 107 vs. Houston 98

Oct 28, 2015 - Denver 105 vs. Houston 85

Injury Report for Denver

Vlatko Cancar: Out (Hip)

Jamal Murray: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for Houston