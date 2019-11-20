Nuggets vs. Rockets: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Denver (home) vs. Houston (away)

Current Records: Denver 9-3; Houston 11-3

What to Know

The Denver Nuggets will square off against the Houston Rockets at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Pepsi Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.

While not quite a landslide, the game between Denver and the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday was still a pretty decisive one as Denver wrapped it up with a 131-114 victory.

Meanwhile, everything went Houston's way against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday as they made off with a 132-108 win. The Rockets can attribute much of their success to SG James Harden, who shot 5-for-10 from downtown and finished with 36 points, five assists and six boards. Harden's night made it eight games in a row now in which he has scored at least 36 points.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Nuggets are expected to win a tight contest. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, though, as they've failed to beat the spread in four of their six home games.

Their wins bumped Denver to 9-3 and the Rockets to 11-3. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Nuggets rank fourth in the league when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 102.9 on average. But the Rockets enter the contest with 119.5 points per game on average, good for best in the league. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado

Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.87

Odds

The Nuggets are a slight 1-point favorite against the Rockets.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: 222

Series History

Houston have won ten out of their last 14 games against Denver.