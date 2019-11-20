Nuggets vs. Rockets: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Nuggets vs. Rockets basketball game
Who's Playing
Denver (home) vs. Houston (away)
Current Records: Denver 9-3; Houston 11-3
What to Know
The Denver Nuggets will square off against the Houston Rockets at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Pepsi Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.
While not quite a landslide, the game between Denver and the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday was still a pretty decisive one as Denver wrapped it up with a 131-114 victory.
Meanwhile, everything went Houston's way against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday as they made off with a 132-108 win. The Rockets can attribute much of their success to SG James Harden, who shot 5-for-10 from downtown and finished with 36 points, five assists and six boards. Harden's night made it eight games in a row now in which he has scored at least 36 points.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Nuggets are expected to win a tight contest. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, though, as they've failed to beat the spread in four of their six home games.
Their wins bumped Denver to 9-3 and the Rockets to 11-3. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Nuggets rank fourth in the league when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 102.9 on average. But the Rockets enter the contest with 119.5 points per game on average, good for best in the league. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado
- TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $25.87
Odds
The Nuggets are a slight 1-point favorite against the Rockets.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 2-point favorite.
Over/Under: 222
Series History
Houston have won ten out of their last 14 games against Denver.
- Mar 28, 2019 - Houston 112 vs. Denver 85
- Feb 01, 2019 - Denver 136 vs. Houston 122
- Jan 07, 2019 - Houston 125 vs. Denver 113
- Nov 13, 2018 - Houston 109 vs. Denver 99
- Feb 25, 2018 - Houston 119 vs. Denver 114
- Feb 09, 2018 - Houston 130 vs. Denver 104
- Nov 22, 2017 - Houston 125 vs. Denver 95
- Apr 05, 2017 - Houston 110 vs. Denver 104
- Mar 20, 2017 - Houston 125 vs. Denver 124
- Mar 18, 2017 - Houston 109 vs. Denver 105
- Dec 02, 2016 - Houston 128 vs. Denver 110
- Dec 14, 2015 - Denver 114 vs. Houston 108
- Nov 13, 2015 - Denver 107 vs. Houston 98
- Oct 28, 2015 - Denver 105 vs. Houston 85
