The Denver Nuggets will take on the Houston Rockets at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at Toyota Center. Houston is 14-41 overall and 7-20 at home, while the Nuggets are 35-20 overall and 16-10 on the road. The Nuggets have won the last two meetings between the teams.

Denver is favored by 8.5 points in the latest Rockets vs. Nuggets odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 224.

Rockets vs. Nuggets spread: Rockets +8.5

Rockets vs. Nuggets over-under: 224 points

Rockets vs. Nuggets money line: Denver -350, Houston +290

What you need to know about the Rockets

The Rockets lost the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday,132-124. Christian Wood posted a double-double on 25 points and 13 rebounds in addition to three blocks. Kelly Olynyk recorded a double-double on 25 points and 10 boards. The Rockets trailed for the entire game.

The Rockets missed 24 of 34 3-point attempts on Wednesday. Houston has lost four consecutive games and nine of 10. Eric Gordon (groin) and Danuel House (ankle) will remain out for Friday's game.

What you need to know about the Nuggets

Denver coasted past the Miami Heat on Wednesday, 123-106. Michael Porter Jr. posted a double-double on 25 points and 10 rebounds along with three blocks, and Nikola Jokic recorded a triple-double on 17 points, 11 assists, and 10 boards. Jokic ranks second in the league with 15 triple-doubles this season. The Nuggets occupy the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference heading into Friday's game.

Denver avoided a third consecutive loss with the win over Miami. Porter is averaging 20.9 points and 9.1 rebounds over his past 22 games. Jokic is one tripe-double short of the Nuggets' franchise record in a season.

