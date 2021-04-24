The Houston Rockets will take on the Denver Nuggets at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday at Ball Arena. Denver is 38-21 overall and 20-10 at home, while Houston is 15-45 overall and 8-22 on the road. The Nuggets have won the last three games between the teams.

Denver is favored by 13.5 points in the latest Nuggets vs. Rockets odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 221. Before entering any Nuggets vs. Rockets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Nuggets vs. Rockets spread: Nuggets -13.5

Nuggets vs. Rockets over-under: 221 points

Nuggets vs. Rockets money line: Denver -1300, Houston +800



What you need to know about the Nuggets

Denver was routed by the Golden State Warriors on Friday, 118-97. Will Barton suffered a hamstring injury in the game's opening minute and his return date is unclear. It was just the third Denver loss in the last 15 games. The Nuggets occupy the No. 4 spot in the Western Conference.

Michael Porter Jr. led the Nuggets with 26 points on Friday. Denver missed 33 of 46 3-point attempts. The Nuggets won both of the previous meetings with Houston this season by an average of 21 points. Monte Morris remains out with a hamstring injury.

What you need to know about the Rockets

The Rockets lost to the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday, 109-104. Houston has lost eight of its last nine games. John Wall had 27 points and 13 assists. He will be rested on Saturday.

The Rockets have the worst record in the NBA. They have four wins in their last 39 games. Kelly Olynyk had 23 points and 10 rebounds vs. Los Angeles. Christian Wood finished with 24 points and 19 rebounds. He suffered an ankle injury in the loss and will not play on Saturday. Eric Gordon remains out with a groin injury.

How to make Nuggets vs. Rockets picks

