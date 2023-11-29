We've got another exciting Western Conference matchup on Wednesday's NBA schedule as the Denver Nuggets host the Houston Rockets. Denver is 12-6 overall and 8-0 at home, while Houston is 8-7 overall and 0-6 on the road. The Rockets have won three straight over the Nuggets, including two home victories in November, but Houston remains the league's only winless team on the road.

Tip-off is at 9 p.m. ET at Ball Arena in Denver. The Nuggets are favored by 7.5 points in the latest Rockets vs. Nuggets odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 216.5 points.

Nuggets vs. Rockets spread: Nuggets -7.5

Nuggets vs. Rockets over/under: 216.5 points

Nuggets vs. Rockets money line: Nuggets: -302, Rockets: +242

What you need to know about the Nuggets

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 10 more assists than your opponent, a fact the Nuggets proved on Monday. They walked away with a 113-104 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. Reggie Jackson went supernova for the Nuggets, dropping a double-double on 35 points and 13 assists. DeAndre Jordan was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 21 points and 13 rebounds.

Denver won without its three best players in Nikola Jokic (back), Jamal Murray (hamstring) and Aaron Gordon (heel). All three are questionable for Wednesday, and Jokic was dominant in the earlier two matchups versus Houston this season, averaging 37 points, 20 rebounds and 9.5 assists per game. He's powering the No. 10 offense in terms of offensive rating, but Denver has dipped a bit from last year's title-winning team which ranked fifth in the league.

What you need to know about the Rockets

Meanwhile, Houston was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as it fell 121-115 to Dallas. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Rockets in their matchups with the Mavericks as they've now lost four meetings in a row. Alperen Sengun put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 31 points along with nine rebounds and six assists.

All five Houston starters are averaging in double-figures, led by Alperen with 20.9 points to go along with 9.1 rebounds and 5.7 assists. Jabari Smith, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, had 16 points and a career-high-tying 15 rebounds against the Nuggets on Nov. 24. However, Houston will look to get more of a boost from its bench as no Rockets reserve is averaging more than 7.1 points per game.

The model has simulated Nuggets vs. Rockets 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over.

