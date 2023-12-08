The Denver Nuggets are set to host the Houston Rockets in a Western Conference matchup on Friday at Ball Arena. Denver is 14-8 overall and 9-0 at home, while Houston is 9-9 overall and 0-8 on the road. The Nuggets have dropped two straight after losing 111-102 to the Los Angeles Clippers in their last outing. The Rockets are coming off a 110-101 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday. Point guard Jamal Murray (ankle) is listed as probable for the Nuggets.

Nuggets vs. Rockets spread: Nuggets -8.5

Nuggets vs. Rockets over/under: 221 points

Nuggets vs. Rockets money line: Nuggets: -366, Rockets: +289

What you need to know about the Nuggets

The Nuggets have been a dominant force so far but will be looking to break out of a two-game mini slump. They fell 111-102 to Los Angeles on Wednesday. The Nuggets got off to an early lead (up 15 with 1:43 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

Two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic is once again playing at a historically dominant level. Jokic enters Friday's matchup averaging 28.6 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 9.8 assists per game. All five starters in Denver's lineup average double-digits in scoring per game, led by Michael Porter Jr. (17.5 ppg), Jamal Murray (17.0 ppg), and Aaron Gordon (13.1 ppg).

What you need to know about the Rockets

Meanwhile, the Rockets' three-game losing streak finally came to an end on Wednesday. They walked away with a 110-101 win over Oklahoma City. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 17.9% better than the opposition, as the Rockets' was.

The Rockets' win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Aaron Holiday, who went 6 of 7 from beyond the arc en route to 22 points and 4 assists. Holiday continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four games he's played. Center Alperen Sengun leads Houston in scoring (21.0) and rebounds (9.0).

