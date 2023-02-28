The Houston Rockets (13-47) are set to host the Denver Nuggets (43-19) on Tuesday at the Toyota Center in Houston. Houston is 8-20 at home, while Denver is 15-15 on the road. The Nuggets have won two of three after the All-Star break including a 134-124 overtime win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday. The Rockets have dropped nine straight after falling to the Portland Trail Blazers 131-114 in their last outing. Kevin Porter Jr. (foot) is questionable for Houston. Aaron Gordon and Jamal Murray are both listed as day-to-day for Denver.

Rockets vs. Nuggets spread: Rockets +10.5

Rockets vs. Nuggets over/under: 232 points

Rockets vs. Nuggets money line: Houston 400, Denver -550

What you need to know about the Rockets

On Sunday, the Rockets lost to the Portland Trail Blazers on the road by a decisive 131-114 margin. The top scorers for Houston were center Alperen Sengun (17 points), small forward Jae'Sean Tate (17 points), point guard Daishen Nix (16 points), and forward Tari Eason (15 points).

The Rockets currently own the worst overall record in the NBA, but they are a young team that's explosive and capable of playing with anybody if they shoot well. Jalen Green leads the way for Houston scoring 21.8 points to go with 4.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. Sengun (15.0 points, 8.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists) is a double-double threat every time he steps on the floor for the Rockets.

What you need to know about the Nuggets

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Denver ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Sunday with a 134-124 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. Center Nikola Jokic had a dynamite game for Denver; he posted a triple-double on 40 points, 17 boards, and 10 assists.

Allowing an average of 118.33 points per game, the Rockets haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end, which could bode well for Denver. The Nuggets have a 5.5-game lead over the Memphis Grizzlies in the race for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, so they'll be looking to avoid a let down against Houston. Jokic remains the betting favorite to take home his third consecutive NBA MVP award with per game averages of 24.8 points, 11.7 rebounds and 10.0 assists.

