Nuggets vs. Rockets: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, time, picks, odds, analysis

The Denver Nuggets have been one of the bigger surprise teams in the Western Conference after missing the postseason a year ago. Denver is firmly entrenched into a playoff spot this year, but it's just unclear what that specific spot will be. The Nuggets currently trail the Golden State Warriors by just a half-game for the top seed in the Western Conference.

Meanwhile, the Houston Rockets have completely turned their season around after a very slow start. The Rockets currently sit in fourth place in the Western Conference after just an 11-14 start and it hasn't hurt to have an MVP frontrunner like James Harden pacing the offense. Houston has won five of their last seven games entering Thursday's contest against the Nuggets.

How to watch Nuggets at Rockets

Date: Thursday, March 28

Thursday, March 28 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Location: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas Streaming: fuboTV - (free trial - NBA League Pass add-on available)

fuboTV - (free trial - NBA League Pass add-on available) TV : NBATV

: NBATV Live stats: GameTracker

GameTracker Odds: Rockets -5.5

Odds and Analysis

Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.

Storylines

Nuggets: This is a group that has been victorious in seven of their last eight games. After all, the Nuggets possess one of the deepest rotations in the NBA and that's why they've been able to battle for the top seed. It's worth keeping an eye on the backcourt battle between an offensive-oriented guard like Jamal Murray and Harden. Murray is coming off a 33-point performance against the Detroit Pistons his last time out and has been one of the team's biggest weapons this season.

Rockets: The success of the Rockets has a lot to do with the wizardry of Harden on the court. Harden has played out of his mind throughout the majority of the season but has topped the 50-point mark in two of his last four games. The reigning MVP is certainly the straw that stirs the drink for the Rockets and if he continues to play at an elite level, it's hard not to like Houston's chances in the postseason.

Game prediction, pick

The Western Conference playoff race is extremely tight, so this game could have a huge bearing on where teams finish. It's certainly going to be a close contest, but the Rockets will pull this one out at home.