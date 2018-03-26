Nuggets vs. Sixers odds: NBA picks from expert who's 10-5 on Denver games

The red-hot 76ers, winners of six straight, host the Nuggets on Monday at 7 p.m. ET. Philadelphia has coasted to four consecutive double-digit wins, allowing its starters to get much-needed fourth-quarter rest.

While the Nuggets try to lock down one of the final remaining Western Conference playoff berths, the 76ers have their eye on the East's No. 3 seed.

Philly opened as a five-point home favorite. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 220.

On Friday, Hartstein made a confident pick on Nuggets-Wizards, noting how these same Nuggets had been competing with much more swagger, while Washington was stuck in a major slump. Hartstein backed 2.5-point road dog Denver, which rolled to an impressive 108-100 victory, allowing him to cover with ease.

Now, Hartstein has examined every matchup, every player and every trend for Nuggets-Sixers and locked in his pick.

Hartstein knows that if Denver expects to win -- or at least stay within the spread -- its perimeter defense has to be on lockdown mode. With the recent trade-deadline acquisitions of Marco Belinelli and Ersan Ilyasova added to 3-point marksmen J.J. Redick, T.J. McConnell, Dario Saric and Robert Covington, the Sixers have one of the deepest 3-point shooting squads in the NBA.

Nuggets guard Garry Harris, who averages nearly two steals, will need to stay active around the arc to keep the Sixers from jacking it up 35 times from 3-point range.

Philadelphia can win and cover if it can contain all-purpose threat Nikola Jokic, tops on the Nuggets in scoring, rebounds and assists. The 6-foot-10 center isn't shy about shooting the rock from long range either, swishing 40 percent of his 3 attempts.

The Sixers are dead last when it comes to taking care of the rock, coughing it up 17 times a game.

