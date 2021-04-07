Who's Playing
San Antonio @ Denver
Current Records: San Antonio 24-24; Denver 32-18
What to Know
The San Antonio Spurs have enjoyed the comforts of home their last nine games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Denver Nuggets at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday at Ball Arena. Denver will be strutting in after a victory while the Spurs will be stumbling in from a defeat.
San Antonio found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 125-101 punch to the gut against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday. San Antonio was down 100-80 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. The losing side was boosted by small forward DeMar DeRozan, who had 20 points.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between Denver and the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday was still a pretty decisive one as Denver wrapped it up with a 134-119 win at home. It was another big night for the Nuggets' center Nikola Jokic, who almost dropped a triple-double on 27 points, 11 assists, and eight boards.
The Spurs are expected to lose this next one by 6.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.
San Antonio beat Denver 119-109 in the teams' previous meeting in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for San Antonio since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- TV: Altitude 2 Sports
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Nuggets are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -113
Series History
San Antonio have won 14 out of their last 25 games against Denver.
