The San Antonio Spurs will take on the Denver Nuggets at 4 p.m. ET Wednesday at the Visa Athletic Center in Orlando. The Nuggets are currently third in the Western Conference playoff standings. Meanwhile, the Spurs are two games behind the final playoff berth in the West. The Spurs fell from ninth to 10th place in the West after their loss on Monday.

The Nuggets are 2-5 against the spread in their last seven games. The Spurs are 4-0 against the spread in their past four. Denver is favored by three-points in the latest Spurs vs. Nuggets odds from William Hill, while the over-under is set at 226.5.

Spurs vs. Nuggets spread: Spurs +3

Spurs vs. Nuggets over-under: 226.5 points

Spurs vs. Nuggets money line: San Antonio +145, Denver -160

Why the Spurs can cover

The Spurs were right there during crunch time but couldn't get it done on Monday, falling 132-130 to the Philadelphia 76ers. DeMar DeRozan put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 30 points along with five rebounds. Rudy Gay had a season-high 24 points. It was the first loss for San Antonio in the NBA bubble.

The loss to Philadelphia came in San Antonio's third game in four days. The Spurs are now a half game behind Portland for the ninth spot in the West and two behind Memphis, who currently occupies the last playoff slot. Despite their most recent setback, the Spurs have been sensational against the spread in their most recent outings. In fact, San Antonio is 4-1 against the spread in its last five games.

Why the Nuggets can cover

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Nuggets scored a 121-113 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday. Michael Porter Jr. posted a double-double with 37 points and 12 boards. Nikola Jokic had a triple-double with 30 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. For the season, Jokic is averaging 20.3 points, 10.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game.

Denver has already clinched a playoff berth but the Nuggets are just a game behind the Clippers for the second spot in the West, and two games ahead of Houston and Utah. The Nuggets will also enter Wednesday's contest full of confidence, having beaten San Antonio in four of their last five meetings.

How to make Spurs vs. Nuggets picks

