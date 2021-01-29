The San Antonio Spurs will take on the Denver Nuggets at 8:30 p.m. ET Friday at AT&T Center. San Antonio is 10-8 overall and 4-5 at home, while Denver is 11-7 overall and 7-2 on the road.

Denver is favored by four points in the latest Spurs vs. Nuggets odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 222. Before entering any Nuggets vs. Spurs picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it returned over $5,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks last season. The model is up nearly $8,100 over the past two-plus seasons. Dating back to last season, it is on a stunning 69-40 roll on top-rated picks against the spread, returning almost $2,500 on those selections alone. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Spurs vs. Nuggets. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Nuggets vs. Spurs:

Spurs vs. Nuggets spread: Spurs +4

Spurs vs. Nuggets over-under: 222 points

Latest Odds: San Antonio Spurs +4 Bet Now

What you need to know about the Spurs

The Spurs beat the Boston Celtics on Wednesday 110-106. DeMar DeRozan had 21 points and seven assists in addition to five rebounds. A DeRpzan jumper with 27.9 seconds left and a Dejounte Murray steal and dunk preserved the victory. San Antonio has won four of its past six games. The Spurs shot a season-high 56.1 percent from the field on Wednesday.

The Spurs lost both of their matchups with the Nuggets last season. They have a record of 118-71 in the all-time series. San Antonio leads the league with the fewest number of turnovers per game at 10.7 and opponent points off turnovers at 12.2 per game.

What you need to know about the Nuggets

Meanwhile, Denver made easy work of the Miami Heat on Wednesday in a 109-82 win. The Nuggets coasted to 58-33 lead at the half. Denver held Miami to 17 points in the final quarter. Nikola Jokic posted a double-double on 21 points and 11 boards. Jokić now has 17 double-doubles through the first 17 games of the season, most in the NBA. Denver has won five consecutive games.

JaMychal Green had 15 points and 10 rebounds on Wednesday. The Nuggets' 7-2 road record is the best in franchise history after nine games. Denver has lost six of their last 12 home games to San Antonio.

How to make Spurs vs. Nuggets picks

The model has simulated Spurs vs. Nuggets 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning over on the total, and and it also says one of the spread has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Nuggets vs. Spurs? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Nuggets vs. Spurs spread to jump on Friday, all from the model that is on an incredible 69-40 roll.