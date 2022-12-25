Who's Playing
Phoenix @ Denver
Current Records: Phoenix 19-14; Denver 20-11
What to Know
The Phoenix Suns have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Denver Nuggets in a holiday battle at 10:30 p.m. ET Sunday at Ball Arena. If the contest is anything like Phoenix's 140-130 win from their previous meeting in March, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
The night started off rough for the Suns this past Friday, and it ended that way, too. They got maybe a little too into the holiday spirit, gifting the Memphis Grizzlies an easy 125-100 victory. Phoenix was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 59-38. Center Deandre Ayton (18 points) was the top scorer for Phoenix.
Meanwhile, the stars were brightly shining for Denver in a 120-107 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers this past Friday. Denver relied on the efforts of center Nikola Jokic, who almost posted a triple-double on 29 points, 11 dimes, and eight rebounds, and point guard Jamal Murray, who almost dropped a triple-double on 25 points, 12 assists, and eight boards. That's the third consecutive matchup in which Jokic has had at least ten assists.
The Suns are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 0-3 ATS when expected to lose.
Denver's win lifted them to 20-11 while Phoenix's loss dropped them down to 19-14. We'll see if the Nuggets can repeat their recent success or if Phoenix bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- TV: ABC
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $43.00
Odds
The Nuggets are a 3.5-point favorite against the Suns, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Denver have won 18 out of their last 29 games against Phoenix.
- Mar 24, 2022 - Phoenix 140 vs. Denver 130
- Nov 21, 2021 - Phoenix 126 vs. Denver 97
- Oct 20, 2021 - Denver 110 vs. Phoenix 98
- Jun 13, 2021 - Phoenix 125 vs. Denver 118
- Jun 11, 2021 - Phoenix 116 vs. Denver 102
- Jun 09, 2021 - Phoenix 123 vs. Denver 98
- Jun 07, 2021 - Phoenix 122 vs. Denver 105
- Jan 23, 2021 - Denver 120 vs. Phoenix 112
- Jan 22, 2021 - Denver 130 vs. Phoenix 126
- Jan 01, 2021 - Phoenix 106 vs. Denver 103
- Feb 08, 2020 - Denver 117 vs. Phoenix 108
- Dec 23, 2019 - Denver 113 vs. Phoenix 111
- Nov 24, 2019 - Denver 116 vs. Phoenix 104
- Oct 25, 2019 - Denver 108 vs. Phoenix 107
- Jan 25, 2019 - Denver 132 vs. Phoenix 95
- Jan 12, 2019 - Phoenix 102 vs. Denver 93
- Dec 29, 2018 - Denver 122 vs. Phoenix 118
- Oct 20, 2018 - Denver 119 vs. Phoenix 91
- Feb 10, 2018 - Denver 123 vs. Phoenix 113
- Jan 19, 2018 - Phoenix 108 vs. Denver 100
- Jan 03, 2018 - Denver 134 vs. Phoenix 111
- Jan 28, 2017 - Denver 123 vs. Phoenix 112
- Jan 26, 2017 - Denver 127 vs. Phoenix 120
- Nov 27, 2016 - Denver 120 vs. Phoenix 114
- Nov 16, 2016 - Denver 120 vs. Phoenix 104
- Mar 10, 2016 - Denver 116 vs. Phoenix 98
- Dec 23, 2015 - Denver 104 vs. Phoenix 96
- Nov 20, 2015 - Phoenix 114 vs. Denver 107
- Nov 14, 2015 - Phoenix 105 vs. Denver 81