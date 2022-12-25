Who's Playing

Phoenix @ Denver

Current Records: Phoenix 19-14; Denver 20-11

What to Know

The Phoenix Suns have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Denver Nuggets in a holiday battle at 10:30 p.m. ET Sunday at Ball Arena. If the contest is anything like Phoenix's 140-130 win from their previous meeting in March, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The night started off rough for the Suns this past Friday, and it ended that way, too. They got maybe a little too into the holiday spirit, gifting the Memphis Grizzlies an easy 125-100 victory. Phoenix was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 59-38. Center Deandre Ayton (18 points) was the top scorer for Phoenix.

Meanwhile, the stars were brightly shining for Denver in a 120-107 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers this past Friday. Denver relied on the efforts of center Nikola Jokic, who almost posted a triple-double on 29 points, 11 dimes, and eight rebounds, and point guard Jamal Murray, who almost dropped a triple-double on 25 points, 12 assists, and eight boards. That's the third consecutive matchup in which Jokic has had at least ten assists.

The Suns are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 0-3 ATS when expected to lose.

Denver's win lifted them to 20-11 while Phoenix's loss dropped them down to 19-14. We'll see if the Nuggets can repeat their recent success or if Phoenix bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: ABC

ABC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $43.00

Odds

The Nuggets are a 3.5-point favorite against the Suns, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Denver have won 18 out of their last 29 games against Phoenix.