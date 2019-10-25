Nuggets vs. Suns live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Denver (home) vs. Phoenix (away)

Current Records: Denver 1-0; Phoenix 1-0

Last Season Records: Denver 54-28; Phoenix 19-63

What to Know

Phoenix has quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They will square off against Denver at 9 p.m. ET on Friday at Pepsi Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Suns gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener on Wednesday. They were the clear victors by a 124-95 margin over Sacramento. C Deandre Ayton and SG Devin Booker were among the main playmakers for Phoenix as the former dropped a double-double on 18 points and 11 rebounds in addition to four blocks and the latter posted a double-double on 22 points and ten dimes.

Meanwhile, Denver shot 56.25% from beyond the arc for 18 threes to get past Portland on Wednesday. Denver came out on top against Portland by a score of 108-100. Portland can consider this payback for the 100-96 defeat they dealt Denver the last time the teams encountered one another May.

The Suns took a serious blow against the Nuggets when the two teams last met in January, falling 132-95. Can the Suns avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET

Friday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado

Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $32.00

Odds

The Nuggets are a big 12-point favorite against the Suns.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as an 11-point favorite.

Over/Under: 220

Series History

Denver have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Phoenix.