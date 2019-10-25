Nuggets vs. Suns live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online
How to watch Nuggets vs. Suns basketball game
Who's Playing
Denver (home) vs. Phoenix (away)
Current Records: Denver 1-0; Phoenix 1-0
Last Season Records: Denver 54-28; Phoenix 19-63
What to Know
Phoenix has quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They will square off against Denver at 9 p.m. ET on Friday at Pepsi Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
The Suns gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener on Wednesday. They were the clear victors by a 124-95 margin over Sacramento. C Deandre Ayton and SG Devin Booker were among the main playmakers for Phoenix as the former dropped a double-double on 18 points and 11 rebounds in addition to four blocks and the latter posted a double-double on 22 points and ten dimes.
Meanwhile, Denver shot 56.25% from beyond the arc for 18 threes to get past Portland on Wednesday. Denver came out on top against Portland by a score of 108-100. Portland can consider this payback for the 100-96 defeat they dealt Denver the last time the teams encountered one another May.
The Suns took a serious blow against the Nuggets when the two teams last met in January, falling 132-95. Can the Suns avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado
- TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $32.00
Odds
The Nuggets are a big 12-point favorite against the Suns.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as an 11-point favorite.
Over/Under: 220
Series History
Denver have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Phoenix.
- Jan 25, 2019 - Denver 132 vs. Phoenix 95
- Jan 12, 2019 - Phoenix 102 vs. Denver 93
- Dec 29, 2018 - Denver 122 vs. Phoenix 118
- Oct 20, 2018 - Denver 119 vs. Phoenix 91
- Feb 10, 2018 - Denver 123 vs. Phoenix 113
- Jan 19, 2018 - Phoenix 108 vs. Denver 100
- Jan 03, 2018 - Denver 134 vs. Phoenix 111
- Jan 28, 2017 - Denver 123 vs. Phoenix 112
- Jan 26, 2017 - Denver 127 vs. Phoenix 120
- Nov 27, 2016 - Denver 120 vs. Phoenix 114
- Nov 16, 2016 - Denver 120 vs. Phoenix 104
- Mar 10, 2016 - Denver 116 vs. Phoenix 98
- Dec 23, 2015 - Denver 104 vs. Phoenix 96
- Nov 20, 2015 - Phoenix 114 vs. Denver 107
- Nov 14, 2015 - Phoenix 105 vs. Denver 81
