Nikola Jokic has put together an unbelievable MVP season for the Denver Nuggets, but it could end on a sour note. Jokic was ejected during Sunday's Game 4 between the Nuggets and Phoenix Suns after striking guard Cameron Payne in the face on a hard swipe at the ball.

With just under four minutes left in the third quarter, Jokic was assessed a flagrant foul, penalty two -- which comes with an automatic ejection. It appeared that Jokic was frustrated and took a hard swipe at the ball, but made contact with Payne's face in the process. The officials deemed that there was wind-up, excessive contact and follow-through, which led to the ejection.

Jokic headed to the locker room with 22 points, 11 rebounds and four assists on 9-for-17 shooting. With the Nuggets short-handed due to injury, coupled with the offensive struggles of Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon, Jokic has essentially been the Nuggets' whole offense during the postseason.

The Suns built a 13-point lead heading into the fourth quarter, and given the way this series has gone thus far with Phoenix building a 3-0 lead, Jokic could have been ejected from the Nuggets' last game of the season.