Who's Playing
Oklahoma City @ Denver
Current Records: Oklahoma City 22-24; Denver 33-13
What to Know
The Oklahoma City Thunder haven't won a contest against the Denver Nuggets since March 2 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Sunday. The Thunder and Denver will face off in a Northwest Division battle at 8 p.m. ET at Ball Arena. If the game is anything like the Nuggets' 131-126 win from their previous meeting in November of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
Oklahoma City was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Friday as they fell 118-113 to the Sacramento Kings. The losing side was boosted by shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who had 37 points and seven assists.
Meanwhile, Denver took their matchup against the Indiana Pacers this past Friday by a conclusive 134-111 score. Denver's point guard Jamal Murray looked sharp as he posted a triple-double on 17 points, 14 assists, and ten boards. That's Murray's first triple-double of the season.
Oklahoma City is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on an eight-game streak of ATS wins.
Denver's victory lifted them to 33-13 while Oklahoma City's loss dropped them down to 22-24. Allowing an average of 115.87 points per game, the Thunder haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $18.00
Odds
The Nuggets are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Series History
Denver have won 18 out of their last 29 games against Oklahoma City.
