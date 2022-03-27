Through 3 Quarters

The Denver Nuggets are just one quarter away from delivering their fans the win they've been expecting. It's looking more and more like their high-powered offense is just too much for the Oklahoma City Thunder as Denver lead 88-76.

The Nuggets have been led by center Nikola Jokic, who so far has posted a double-double on 26 points and 12 boards along with six dimes. Oklahoma City has been relying on power forward Aleksej Pokusevski, who has 12 points in addition to five rebounds, and center Isaiah Roby, who has ten points along with five rebounds and two blocks. Roby does need to be careful, however, as he is in foul trouble with four.

the Thunder have lost 88% of the time when they were down heading into the fourth quarter this year, so this one seems just about wrapped up

Who's Playing

Oklahoma City @ Denver

Current Records: Oklahoma City 21-52; Denver 43-31

What to Know

The Oklahoma City Thunder have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Denver Nuggets at 9 p.m. ET this past Saturday at Ball Arena after having had a few days off. The Thunder will be strutting in after a win while Denver will be stumbling in from a defeat.

While not quite a landslide, the matchup between Oklahoma City and the Orlando Magic this past Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as Oklahoma City wrapped it up with a 118-102 victory at home. Oklahoma City can attribute much of their success to point guard Theo Maledon, who had 25 points and six assists, and center Isaiah Roby, who had 21 points in addition to seven rebounds. Maledon hadn't helped his team much against the Boston Celtics last week, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Maledon's points were the most he has had all season.

Meanwhile, Denver came up short against the Phoenix Suns this past Thursday, falling 140-130. Denver's loss came about despite a quality game from center Nikola Jokic, who had 28 points and six assists along with six boards.

The Thunder are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They are currently five-for-five against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Oklahoma City is now 21-52 while the Nuggets sit at 43-31. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Oklahoma City has only been able to knock down 42.60% percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the league. Denver's offense has more to brag about, as they they rank third in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 47.90% on the season. We'll see if their 5.30% advantage translates to a win.

Odds

The Nuggets are a big 17-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Nuggets as a 13.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Denver have won 14 out of their last 25 games against Oklahoma City.

Injury Report for Denver

Michael Porter Jr.: Out (Back)

Zeke Nnaji: Out (Knee)

Facundo Campazzo: Out (Illness)

Vlatko Cancar: Out (Foot)

Jamal Murray: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for Oklahoma City