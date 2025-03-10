The Oklahoma City Thunder (53-11) and the Denver Nuggets (41-23) link up in a battle of Western Conference foes on Monday night in the second leg of a back-to-back. The Thunder are keeping the positive momentum going. On Sunday, OKC beat the Nuggets 127-103, winning their seventh straight game. That loss for Denver snapped their two-game win streak. Aaron Gordon (calf) is day-to-day.

Tipoff from Paycom Center in Oklahoma City is at 8 p.m. ET. The Thunder are 9-point favorites in the latest Nuggets vs. Thunder odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 239. Before locking in any Thunder vs. Nuggets picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Nuggets vs. Thunder spread: Oklahoma City -9

Nuggets vs. Thunder over/under: 239 points

Nuggets vs. Thunder money line: Oklahoma City -378, Denver +298

OKC: Thunder are 38-23-4 against the spread this season

DEN: Nuggets are 31-32-1 against the spread this season

Why the Thunder can cover

Guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is a crafty scorer and playmaker with great vision. Gilgeous-Alexander leads the NBA in points (32.8) with 5.1 rebounds and a team-high 6.2 assists per game. He's scored 40-plus points in three straight games. In Monday's win over the Rockets, Gilgeous-Alexander totaled 51 points, five rebounds and seven assists.

Forward Jalen Williams scores from all three levels and uses his length to be a pesky defender. Williams logs 21.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. The 23-year-old has tallied 20-plus points in seven straight games. In Sunday's win over the Nuggets, Williams finished with 26 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

Why the Nuggets can cover

Center Nikola Jokic impacts the game in different ways. Jokic can orchestrate the offense and owns the soft touch around the rim. Jokic is third in the league in points (28.9) and rebounds (12.9) while being second in assists (10.6). In Friday's win over the Suns, Jokic posted 31 points, 21 boards and 22 assists. He was the first player in NBA history to post a 30-20-20 stat line.

Guard Christian Braun brings athleticism and a solid floor spacer onto the floor. Braun averages 15.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and shoots 57% from the floor. The Kansas product has scored 20-plus points in 15 games this season. On March 2 against the Boston Celtics, Braun racked up 24 points, six rebounds and three assists.

How to make Nuggets vs. Thunder picks

