Two of the three best teams in the Western Conference meet when the Denver Nuggets battle the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first of back-to-back games against one another on Sunday. Denver is coming off a 149-141 overtime win over the Phoenix Suns on Friday, while Oklahoma City downed the Portland Trail Blazers 107-89 that same night. The Nuggets (41-22), who are second in the Northwest Division, are 19-13 on the road this season. The Thunder (52-11), who are first in the Northwest and the Western Conference, are 27-4 on their home floor.

Tipoff from Paycom Center in Oklahoma City is set for 1 p.m. ET. The Thunder are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Nuggets vs. Thunder odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 241.5. Before making any Thunder vs. Nuggets picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters Week 20 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 147-107 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $4,000. It's also an outstanding 18-10 (64%) on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Nuggets vs. Thunder 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Thunder vs. Nuggets:

Nuggets vs. Thunder spread: Oklahoma City -7

Nuggets vs. Thunder over/under: 242.5 points

Nuggets vs. Thunder money line: Oklahoma City -272, Nuggets +221

DEN: The Nuggets have hit the game total over in 37 of their last 61 games (+10.60 units)

OKC: The Thunder have hit the money line in 70 of their last 91 games (+19.30 units)



Nuggets vs. Thunder picks: See picks at SportsLine

Nuggets vs. Thunder streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Thunder can cover

Point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who missed Friday's game due to taking a rest day, will be back in the lineup. In 61 games, all starts, he is averaging 32.8 points, 6.2 assists, 5.1 rebounds, 1.8 steals and one block in 34.2 minutes. He connects on 52.6% of his field goals, including 37.8% from 3-point range, and 89.8% of his free throws. He has scored 31 or more points in each of the last four games, including a 51-point, seven-assist and five-rebound performance in a 137-128 win over the Houston Rockets on Monday.

Also helping power the Oklahoma City attack is veteran forward Jalen Williams. He missed Friday's game with a wrist injury but is expected back, although he is a game-time decision. He has scored 20 or more points in each of his last six games, including a 41-point, seven-assist and six-rebound effort in a 146-132 win over the San Antonio Spurs on March 2. In 59 games, all starts, he is averaging 21.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.7 steals in 32.8 minutes. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Nuggets can cover

Denver is led by veteran center Nikola Jokic, who is coming off an historic performance in the win over Phoenix on Friday. He became the first player to score 30 or more points, grab 20 or more rebounds and dish out 20 or more assists in a game. He finished with 31 points, 22 assists and 21 rebounds. He has registered 29 triple-doubles on the season. In 57 games, all starts, he is averaging 28.9 points, 12.9 rebounds, 10.6 assists and 1.8 steals in 36.3 minutes.

Veteran point guard Jamal Murray also leads the Nuggets offense. He has reached double-figure scoring in each of his last 19 games, including a 55-point, five-assist and four-rebound effort in a 132-121 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Feb. 12. He had 19 points, eight assists and three steals in Friday's win over the Suns. In 56 games, all starts, he is averaging 21.4 points, 6.1 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 36.2 minutes. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Nuggets vs. Thunder picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Thunder vs. Nuggets and is leaning Under the total, projecting 233 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread cashes in 70% of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Nuggets vs. Thunder on Sunday, and which side of the spread hits in 70% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Thunder vs. Nuggets spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.

Where to bet on NBA games

Here are some of the sportsbooks to bet on NBA games today, along with the various NBA sportsbook promos they currently offer.