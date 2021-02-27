The Oklahoma City Thunder and the Denver Nuggets will square off in a Northwest Division matchup at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday. Oklahoma City is 14-19 overall and 6-10 at home, while Denver is 17-15 overall and 8-8 on the road. The Nuggets won the first two games between the teams this season.

Denver is favored by seven points in the latest Thunder vs. Nuggets odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under is 220.5. Before entering any Nuggets vs. Thunder picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it returned over $5,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks last season. The model is also up almost $8,700 on top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. Dating back to last season, it enters Week 10 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 85-49 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Thunder vs. Nuggets. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Thunder vs. Nuggets:

Thunder vs. Nuggets spread: Thunder +7

Thunder vs. Nuggets over-under: 220.5 points

Latest Odds: Oklahoma City Thunder +7 Bet Now

What you need to know about the Thunder

The Thunder notched a 118-109 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 24 points along with five boards and Theo Maledon posted a double-double on 13 points and 12 assists. OKC has won three of its past four games. Ty Jerome had a career-high-tying seven assists in 22 minutes in his OKC debut, one day after being recalled from the G League.

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31 points over his past four games. Hamidou Diallo (groin) is out for Saturday's game, and OKC lost the most recent between the teams, 97-95 on Feb. 12.

What you need to know about the Nuggets

Denver ended up falling short in a 112-110 loss against the Washington Wizards on Thursday. Nikola Jokic dropped a double-double on 24 points and 11 rebounds. Jamal Murray shot 6-for-11 from downtown and finished with 34 points, assists and six rebounds. The Nuggets have lost four of their past six games.

P.J. Dozier (hamstring) is questionable for Saturday's game. Gary Harris (abductor strain), Paul Millsap (knee) and JaMychal Green (shoulder) are out. Jokic has 59 points and 25 rebounds in two games against Oklahoma City this season.

How to make Thunder vs. Nuggets picks

The model has simulated Thunder vs. Nuggets 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Nuggets vs. Thunder? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Nuggets vs. Thunder spread to jump on Saturday, all from the model that is on an incredible 85-49 roll.