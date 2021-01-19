The Tuesday NBA schedule is relatively light with only two games on the docket. However, the matchup between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Denver Nuggets should be intriguing. The Thunder are 6-6 this season, and OKC will be looking for a fourth consecutive road win. The Nuggets are a disappointing 6-7 so far in 2020-21, but Denver has the benefit of home-court advantage in this matchup.

Tip-off is at 9 p.m. ET in Denver. William Hill Sportsbook lists Denver as a 9.5-point home favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 220 in the latest Nuggets vs. Thunder odds. Before making any Thunder vs. Nuggets picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Thunder vs. Nuggets spread: Nuggets -9.5

Thunder vs. Nuggets over-under: 220 points

Thunder vs. Nuggets money line: Nuggets -450, Thunder +340

OKC: The Thunder are 5-5 against the spread in the last 10 games

DEN: The Nuggets are 3-7 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Thunder can cover



Oklahoma City is performing well in the early going, even with some personnel challenges. The Thunder are above-average at protecting the ball on the offensive end, committing a turnover on only 14.4 percent of offensive possessions, and they are led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The third-year guard is averaging 21.6 points, 6.2 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game, and he will put pressure on Denver's perimeter defense.

On the other end, OKC is a top-eight team in the NBA in defensive rebound rate (75.0 percent) and free throw rate, with an above-average mark in shooting efficiency allowed. The Thunder are also No. 1 in the league in transition defense, allowing only 8.8 fast break points allowed per game.

Why the Nuggets can cover

Denver is led by a legitimate MVP candidate in Nikola Jokic. The All-NBA big man is averaging a triple-double with 25.0 points, 11.4 rebounds and 10.3 assists per game this season, and Jokic is the offensive hub for the Nuggets. He is flanked by Jamal Murray, who broke out as a star in the Orlando bubble, and he is averaging 20.3 points per game this season.

All told, the Nuggets are extremely difficult to defend, and that manifests with an offensive rating of 115.4 points per 100 possessions. Denver also leads the NBA in offensive rebound rate, with high-end shooting numbers and the ability to share the ball and put pressure on the opposition.

