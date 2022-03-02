The Denver Nuggets and the Oklahoma City Thunder are set to square off in a Northwest Division matchup at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Ball Arena. The Nuggets are 36-25 overall and 17-10 at home, while Oklahoma City is 19-42 overall and 10-21 on the road. Denver has won 12 of the last 14 meetings between these teams.

Denver is favored by 14 points in the latest Nuggets vs. Thunder odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under is set at 225.5.

Nuggets vs. Thunder spread: Nuggets -14

Nuggets vs. Thunder over-under: 225.5 points

What you need to know about the Nuggets

Denver extended its winning streak to six games with a 32-point victory over the Trail Blazers on Sunday. The Nuggets are now 3.5 games back of fourth-place Utah in the Western Conference standings, despite playing five fewer home games than the Jazz. Guard Will Barton has made 767 career 3-pointers, which puts him one make behind J.R. Smith for Denver's all-time record.

Barton has made 120 3-pointers this season and is on pace for a career-high. Center Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets with 25.5 points, 13.8 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game. The Nuggets have covered the spread in 11 of their last 15 games this season.

What you need to know about the Thunder

Oklahoma City will be looking to bounce back from a 21-point loss to Sacramento on Monday night. Star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has scored at least 30 points in each of his three games since returning from a month-long absence due to an ankle injury. He had a triple-double in a win over the Nuggets on Dec. 22, but he was held to just eight points in a rematch on Jan. 9.

Gilgeous-Alexander scored 37 points in Monday's loss to the Kings. Small forward Luguentz Dort is the team's second-leading scorer, averaging 17.2 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. Oklahoma City has been excellent on the road, covering the spread in seven of its last eight road games.

