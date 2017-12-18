Nuggets vs. Thunder odds: Picks from expert who's 16-8 on Denver games

The Oklahoma City Thunder return from a road trip to host the Denver Nuggets in a nationally televised 8 p.m. ET showdown Monday (NBA TV). The Thunder are five-point favorites. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 210.5.

Before picking either side, you need to read what SportsLine NBA expert Galin Dragiev has to say. "The Dragon" learned early on to predict the outcome of the game before determining how success trickles down to individual players, so he spent more time studying team outcomes than projecting individual players. When it comes to predictions, he trusts numbers above all else.

When it comes to the Nuggets, Dragiev is on a roll. He's 16-8 in his past 24 picks against the spread involving Denver.

Dragiev knows the Thunder will be without Steven Adams, out for the second game in a row due to a concussion. OKC got rolled without Adams in the lineup Saturday, falling 111-96 at the Knicks. And Kristaps Porzingis didn't even play for New York.

That game followed a three-overtime thriller at Philadelphia, leaving the Thunder both short-handed and low on energy.

Russell Westbrook had 25 points, seven rebounds and seven assists Saturday after registering his 10th triple-double against the Sixers.

Oklahoma City is shooting 43.4 percent this season, third worst in the NBA. Westbrook is at 38.8 percent, slightly lower than the Thunder's other two big shot takers, Paul George (40.9) and Carmelo Anthony (40.4). The team is second worst in free throw percentage (70.9).

But that doesn't mean they can't cover the spread on Monday night.

Denver is also expected to be short-handed. Starting forward Paul Millsap will miss his 14th game (wrist) and isn't expected back until after the All-Star break. Top reserve guard Emmanuel Mudiay (ankle) is listed as doubtful.

But the Nuggets will have Nikola Jokic, who missed seven games (ankle) before returning Saturday to post 13 points and 11 rebounds in 22 minutes off the bench in a 117-111 OT victory over the Pelicans.

No team is showing more offensive balance than Denver, which has five players averaging between 16.1 and 14.9 points. Guards Gary Garris and Will Barton are at 16.1 and 15.8. Harris had 21 and Barton had 19 on Saturday.

