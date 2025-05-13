The Denver Nuggets battle the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 5 of their 2025 NBA Western Conference semifinal matchup on Tuesday. OKC evened the series at 2-2 with a 92-87 win on Sunday. The Nuggets (50-32), who finished second in the Northwest Division, are 26-20 on the road this season, including the 2025 NBA playoffs. The Thunder (68-14), the Northwest Division champions and top seed in the West, are 38-7 on their home court in 2024-25.

Tipoff from Paycom Center in Oklahoma City is set for 9:30 p.m. ET. Oklahoma City has won six of the past nine postseason games it has played against Denver. The Thunder are 10.5-point favorites in the latest Nuggets vs. Thunder odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 220.5.

Nuggets vs. Thunder spread: Oklahoma City -10.5 at DraftKings

Nuggets vs. Thunder over/under: 220.5 points

Nuggets vs. Thunder money line: Oklahoma City -481, Denver +366

DEN: The Nuggets have hit the money line in 40 of their last 64 games (+13.65 units)

OKC: The Thunder have covered the spread in 57 of their last 92 games (+22.90 units)

Why the Thunder can cover

Point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues to dominate. In eight postseason starts, he is averaging 27.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.4 steals in 36.6 minutes. In Sunday's win of the Nuggets, he poured in 25 points, while dishing out six assists and grabbing six rebounds. In Game 1 against Denver, he registered a near triple-double, scoring 33 points, while adding 10 rebounds, eight assists and two steals.

Forward Jalen Williams is one of four Thunder players averaging double-digit scoring, and one of two averaging at least 20. In eight playoff games, all starts, he is averaging 21 points, 5.3 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 34.6 minutes. In Friday's 113-104 overtime loss in Game 3, he scored 32 points, while dishing out five assists and hauling down three boards in 43 minutes. He had 17 points, seven assists, four rebounds and two blocks in the 149-106 Game 2 win over the Nuggets.

Why the Nuggets can cover

Denver center Nikola Jokic is averaging a double-double in 11 postseason games. In 40.1 minutes of action, he is averaging 24.9 points, 12.7 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 2.2 steals and one block. He had a monster effort in Game 1 of the series, pouring in 42 points, while grabbing 22 rebounds and dishing out six assists. He had 20 points and 16 rebounds with six assists in Game 3 on Friday.

Point guard Jamal Murray is one of six Nuggets who are averaging at least 10 points per game this postseason. In 11 playoff starts, he is averaging 21.7 points, 5.5 assists, five rebounds and 1.3 steals in 41.7 minutes. In the series opener, Murray scored 21 points, added six boards and six assists. He had 27 points, eight assists, four steals and four rebounds in the Game 3 overtime win.

