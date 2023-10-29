The Denver Nuggets (2-0) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (2-0) square off in a Northwest Division matchup on Sunday afternoon. Both teams have started the season well and won two games in a row. On Friday, the Nuggets beat the Memphis Grizzlies, 108-104. Likewise, the Thunder topped the Cleveland Cavaliers, 108-105, on Oct. 27.

Tip-off is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. The Nuggets are 4-point favorites in the latest Nuggets vs. Thunder odds according to the SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 229.5.

Nuggets vs. Thunder spread: Denver -4

Nuggets vs. Thunder over/under: 229.5 points

Nuggets vs. Thunder money line: Denver -166, Oklahoma City +140

OKC: The Thunder are 5-1 ATS in their last six games

DEN: The Nuggets are 16-4 in their last 20 games against OKC

Why the Nuggets can cover

Center Nikola Jokic impacts the game in a multitude of ways. Jokic is extremely instinctive with great court vision to set his teammates up. The five-time All-Star can also score at will. Jokic leads the Nuggets in scoring (25.5), rebounds (12.5), and assists (9). The 28-year-old has logged a double-double in both outings thus far, including 22 points, 12 rebounds, and seven assists in the win over the Grizzlies.

Guard Jamal Murray is a fearless three-level scorer. Murray owns an effective jumper with a knack for finishing through contact. The Kentucky product is putting up 21.5 points and 5.5 assists while shooting 50% from downtown. In the win over the Lakers on Tuesday, Murray finished with 21 points, six assists, and knocked down three 3-pointers.

Why the Thunder can cover

Guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has tremendous size and feel for the game in the backcourt. Gilgeous-Alexander gets to his spots on the floor with ease and has exceptional body control at the rim. The 25-year-old is leading the team in scoring (32.5), assists (7), and steals (3) to go along with eight rebounds per game. In Friday's win over the Cavaliers, he finished with 34 points, 11 rebounds, and four assists.

Power forward Chet Holmgren has impressive length (7'1) with a knack for piling up blocks and rebounds. Holmgren hovers around the basket on both ends but can step out on the perimeter to knock down jumpers. The Gonzaga product is first on the squad in rebounds (8.5) and blocks (3.5) with 13.5 points per game. In his last outing, Holmgren notched 16 points, 13 rebounds, and seven blocks.

