Nuggets vs. Thunder: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, time, picks, odds, analysis
The Oklahoma City Thunder look to continue their winning ways against the Denver Nuggets
The Denver Nuggets are looking to try and secure the top seed in the Western Conference. However, Denver has dropped two of their last three games, including a deflating 112-85 defeat at the hands of the Houston Rockets on Thursday. The Nuggets had one of their worst offensive performances of the season as they only shot just 36.9 percent from the field on the night.
Meanwhile, the Oklahoma City Thunder were one of the top teams in the Western Conference just a few weeks ago. However, a four-game losing streak earlier this month dropped the Thunder down in the standings in a big way. Oklahoma City has rebounded with victories over the Toronto Raptors and Indiana Pacers over the past three games. The Thunder currently six in seventh place in the West, but only are one game out of fifth place.
How to watch Nuggets at Thunder
- Date: Friday, March 29
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- Streaming: fuboTV - (free trial - NBA League Pass add-on available)
- Live stats: GameTracker
- Odds: Thunder -4.0
Odds and Analysis
Storylines
Nuggets: This is a group that definitely needs to get back on track after a horrific loss to the Rockets. The Nuggets do possess one of the deepest rotations in the NBA and that's why they've been able to battle for the top seed. Denver is going to need star center Nikola Jokic to continue to impose his will and affect the game in multiple areas like he has been throughout the season. Jokic will certainly be one of the biggest keys to the team's success when the postseason rolls around.
Thunder: With just seven games remaining in the regular season, playing consistent basketball has never been more important for the Thunder. Much like Denver, Oklahoma City has a very balanced offensive attack, but needs to get production from up and down the roster in order to win. Paul George is coming off an efficient 31-point performance against the Pacers in their last game and another similar showing would be huge as the Thunder need to continue to stay in the win column.
Game prediction, pick
The Western Conference playoff race continues to tighten up as the regular season comes to a close. The Nuggets are on the second leg of a back-to-back, so roll with the Thunder at home in this one.
